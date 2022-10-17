Kody and Christine Brown's daughter Gwendlyn opened up about her sexuality in the latest episode of "Sister Wives."

The 21-year-old publicly revealed that she's bisexual in the Season 17 episode, entitled "Telling Truely," but her family seems to have known for quite some time.

Gwendlyn is one of 18 children that Kody Brown shares with his four wives in a plural marriage arrangement.

In one scene, Gwendlyn jokes around with her sister Ysabel, who is preparing to move to college.

“You’re not very nice,” Ysabel tells her sister. Gwendlyn replies, "Want to know what else isn’t very nice?" Ysabel playfully says, "You."

"I'm being bullied," Gwendlyn jokingly announces. "It’s Pride Month, you cant talk to me like that."

In a confessional, Gwendlyn discusses her sexual orientation.

"I’m bisexual. I’m not only attracted to women; I'm also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums," she explains.

In her own interview, Christine admits that she had an inkling about her daughter's sexual identity before she told her. Christine recalled when Leon, Kody and Meri's child, revealed they were part of the LGTBQ community, as seen in Season 11. Leon has since come out as transgender.

"Immediately I thought, ‘Oh so is Gwendlyn.’ I knew immediately. And we’ve had just great conversations about it," Christine says.

The mother of six went on to describe the discussions she and Gwendlyn have had on the topic.

"She teases me about having celebrity crushes on women and (suggests) that I'm also partially gay. I’m not, but she loves teasing about it," she says.

The 50-year-old does say she admires celebrities like Blake Lively, Kelly Clarkson and Emily Blunt.

"They’re just beautiful. I can't help but admire them, but it would only go that far. I'm definitely heterosexual," she says.

Gwendlyn has been sharing updates on her love life via Instagram and recently celebrated her six-month anniversary with a woman named Beatriz Queiroz.

On Instagram, Gwendlyn revealed they moved in together after four months of dating, sharing several photos of the move-in process.

Queiroz was present during Gwendlyn's 21st birthday celebrations, as was the reality star's younger sister Ysabel.

Ysabel, along with sister Mykelti, recently shared her thoughts on her parents' divorce.

“I think with my mom and my dad getting a divorce, if I’m honest I did see it coming. But of course, I’m sad about it. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out. And I’m happy that my mom will be able to find somebody who she’s really, really, really happy with,” the 19-year-old said.

Sister Mylekti, who recently had a child with husband Tony Padron, also weighed in on her parents' split on the show.

“I was honestly relieved when I heard my mom was leaving my dad. They’re not happy, they’re not in love,” the 26-year-old said.