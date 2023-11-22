'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown says husband David and ex Kody 'have met before'

Christine Brown has moved on, but her worlds keep colliding. During an upcoming "Sister Wives: One on One" special, Christine Brown's ex-husband, Kody Brown, will come face-to-face with her current husband, David Woolley.

"David and Kody have met before. David's on (the 'One on One' special). You'll see what he thinks about Kody," Christine Brown tells TODAY.com in a sit-down interview.

The "Sister Wives" star announced she and Kody Brown were divorcing in November 2021 after 26 years of plural marriage and six children.

After moving back to Utah, Christine Brown met Woolley. Their whirlwind romance played out in 2023: They made their debut in February, were engaged in April and married in October.

Christine and Kody Brown were never legally married. He legally married Meri Brown, his first wife, but divorced her to marry Robyn Brown, his fourth wife, so he could adopt her children from a previous marriage.

The "One on One" special isn't the first time Woolley and Kody Brown have met, however. Christine Brown says the two were together during her daughter Gwendlyn Brown's July 2023 wedding to Beatriz Quieroz, which was "a blast."

"Kody, Robyn, Meri, David, Janelle (and I) were there together in the same space, because it was for Gwendolyn? We were all fine with it. All of it was wonderful," Christine Brown says.

Christine Brown says David Woolley was also familiar with Kody Brown from watching "Sister Wives" in earlier seasons. He originally tuned in to see the TLC show to see "women fight," and was disappointed to find by how normal they were.

"'I was always thinking you would fight more,'" Christine Brown recalls Woolley saying. "I'm like, No, we don't fight. I'm not gonna fight with anybody. You can always discuss things calmly and say what you need to say."

Now, Christine Brown watches "Sister Wives" episodes with Woolley, who is a source of comfort, especially as Kody Brown shares unfiltered thoughts about his ex-wife, at one point saying he has "evil thoughts" about her.

"We watch the show together. I'll be like, 'Babe!' And he's like, 'This is not our life anymore.' I'll be sad and cry and whatever. He says, 'That's not us anymore.' He was there for me," he says.

She says last season, which focused more on her decision to leave Kody Brown, was particularly difficult. Through it, she says Woolley would remind her, "You're not there anymore. That was a while ago. It's alright."

"He's great, because he helps balance (it) out too and gives a different perspective," she says.

That doesn't mean watching the show is easy, though. "I have to get up, walk around and release it. And it's a lot. It's really heavy to watch. It's sad," she says.

"Sister Wives" has seen the dissolution of three of Kody Brown's four marriages over the past two seasons. Janelle Brown, Kody Brown's second wife, announced they were separated in December 2022; Meri and Kody Brown did the same in January 2023.