'Sister Wives' exclusive: Christine hires a matchmaker to find 'someone who Kody never was'

Christine Brown prepares to jump back into the dating pool in the next installment of "Sister Wives," and TODAY.com has an exclusive clip of the moment.

In the episode, titled "The Understatement of the Year," the newly divorced reality star reveals that she has hired a matchmaker to help her find love again, even if she's a bit hesitant to dive into a new relationship following her marriage to Kody Brown.

“I’m super nervous about dating, super nervous about dating. And I’m not ready," she says in a confessional. "I didn’t have a great intimate marriage at all and so the idea of putting myself out there again, just no. No, I’m not ready."

While talking about her ideal man, Christine Brown says her blueprint is essentially the opposite of her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

"I'm just looking for something that Kody never was because I just want someone who's a partner, a good communicator, someone who’s funny. I'd love a sense of humor," she says.

While meeting with her daughters Aspyn Thompson and Mykelti Padron and their husbands Tony and Mitch, Christine Brown announces that she's talking with a matchmaker.

“So I am definitely going for a monogamous (relationship) this time. I’m done with the polygamy thing,” she says.

“Good, especially cause I feel like with polygamy once you try it once, really what’s the point after that?” Mykelti Padron says.

Tony Padron then asks, “Have you concluded that (polygamy) doesn’t work?”

“Not for me. It did, I’m not gonna say it didn’t because I’m not gonna regret where I am. You know? All of you guys are because of polygamy so I don’t regret it at all,” she says.

Back in her confessional, Christine Brown says she'd been open with her matchmaker about her situation.

“I told my matchmaker everything — from being public to being a polygamist to leaving (Kody), to my kids. They might as well know everything. They might as well and then they can kind of pick and choose what (they) think would be a good thing to start with,” she says.

The reality star then reflects on her former marriage and the way she's approaching life after polygamy.

"It took me a long time to leave. It took me years to leave. So leaving our church, I was going to do it classy. Leaving my marriage, I was going to do it classy. And I was gonna do it without bitterness," she says. "That doesn't mean that sometimes I'm frustrated and sometimes I'm angry and sometimes I'm disappointed and I don't like all of the control that happens. I'm still gonna be as classy as possible."

Since filming this season of “Sister Wives,” Christine Brown has found love.

In January 2023, Christine Brown revealed that she had started dating again. The following month, she announced that she was off the market and introduced her fans to David Woolley. In April 2023, the couple shared that they were engaged. When Season 18 of “Sister Wives” premiered, Christine Brown revealed that she met her fiancé on a dating website called Stir.com.

Her fiancé happens to perfectly adhere to her “vision” of a perfect man: “I want bald, tattoos and driving a motorcycle.”

“The tattoos would be fantastic just because that’s pretty much Kody’s opposite. Not on purpose, but maybe,” she says in the clip.