Christine Brown tells Kody she’s moving to Utah in ‘Sister Wives’ exclusive clip

Christine Brown is ready to make a big move — literally — to address her troubled plural marriage in the next episode of "Sister Wives," out Sept. 18. on TLC at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The reality star, who announced that she was separating from her husband Kody Brown in Nov. 2021, tells her soon-to-be-ex that she's packing her bags and moving out of their home in the Sept. 18 episode of the TLC series.

An exclusive clip given to TODAY begins with the 50-year-old telling Kody, 53, that they're just going to be friends from here on out. She goes on to reveal that she's moving from Arizona, where Brown and his wives live, to Salt Lake City.

Kody doesn't appear to like that idea. "I’m really not in the mindset of being friends," he said.

Explaining his concerns, Kody said he is thinking of Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown, two of his other partners (he is legally married to Robyn), who had tension with their past partners.

"They don’t have good relationships with their exes. I don’t want to have that happen here. I don’t want (Christine) going around the country telling people I’m a bad person," he said.

The former couple spent 25 years in a plural marriage and share six children. When Christine says that she's moving, Kody expresses concern that Salt Lake City is eight hours away from where he lives, which would make it difficult for him to see their youngest child Truely, 12.

"That's sort of unrealistic for us with the situation with our kids," he says.

Kody then poses the following question to Christine: “Would we be breaking up if you didn’t need to go to Utah?”

Christine's response indicates that she doesn't think their marriage was going to survive either way.

"I don't know, but I don't think that we would last," she says.

In a behind-the-scenes interview, Christine explains why she is so adamant about moving.

“What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family. I can take her to a better support system where she’s surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it’s me right now,” she says.

Christine says that her daughter is too young to fully realize that her parents are having marital issues or grasp that her dad "prefers to be somewhere else."

“I would rather take her away from the situation before she clues in,” she said.

In a confessional interview, Kody says that he doesn't like the idea of his child moving so far away. Then again, he's concerned about what could happen if he doesn't support Christine's desire to move.

"I don't want to push her into something crazy. Men don’t win in the divorce world, I've done my research," he says.

In the season premiere, Christine moved Kody’s belongings out of their bedroom and explained that she’s not satisfied by a marriage that lacks intimacy. She said that their dynamic has gotten downright uncomfortable.

“I don’t want Kody in my room. It’s gotten to the point where his presence gives me anxiety,” she said.