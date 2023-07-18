'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown is 'thrilled' to welcome daughter's wife to the family

Christine Brown is celebrating the newest member of her family.

Following her daughter Gwendlyn Brown's wedding over the weekend, the "Sister Wives" star posted a sweet tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Beatriz Queiroz, on Monday.

"Welcome to the family," Brown wrote in a caption addressed to Queiroz. "We LOVE you and we’re thrilled you and @gwendlynbrown are married!!" She captioned the post and added the hashtag #everlastinglove.

Christine Brown shared several photos from the happy couple's nuptials, including one of her five daughters huddled close together. She also shares a son, Paedon Brown, with ex-husband Kody Brown.

In her photo carousel, the mother of six shared a photo of the happy couple on the dance floor. Her ex-husband, Kody Brown, can be seen in the background holding one of their grandchildren.

The newlyweds. @christine_brownsw via Instagram

The mother of the bride, dressed in a hot pink one shoulder gown, and her fiancé David Woolley posed with the happy couple for this sweet snapshot.

Cheers to the happy couple! @christine_brownsw via Instagram

Woolley also shared a sweet moment with Brown's granddaughter Avalon at the celebration.

David Woolley seems to be great with Christine Brown's grandchildren. @christine_brownsw via Instagram

Christine Brown's daughter Mykelti Padron also congratulated the newlyweds on Instagram and shared a family photo along with the following message: "What a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy!!!!"

In her photo carousel, Padron also shared the following photo of Christine and Janelle Brown, several of their children and grandchildren, and Woolley.

This is one wedding that looks like a total blast. @mykeltip via Instagram

Meri Brown, one of Kody Brown's former wives, was also on hand for the wedding and shared a selfie with the bride on her Instagram page, along with the following message.

“Waited until these cute kids made their announcement and posted their own pics before I did, so now I get to share!,” she wrote. “What a fun night celebrating them! @gwendlynbrown truly is a blessing to me and I’m so grateful for her love! Wishing them both a lifetime full of love and laughter!”

Janelle Brown, who is currently separated from Kody Brown, also shared several family photos from the festivities.

Gwendlyn Brown initially shared the news of her wedding on Instagram with a photo of herself and Queiroz kissing in front of a sign that read, "The Queirozes."

The bride also posted a few additional photos from her big night on Monday.