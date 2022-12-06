Christine Brown is getting back in the dating game and she's loving every minute of this new phase of her life.

The reality star, who left Kody Brown after about 26 years of plural marriage in 2021, is ready to put herself back out there. Speaking to TODAY.com in a Zoom interview, Brown says she's gone on a multiple dates, but isn't in a rush to settle down.

“If there happens to be a love of my life, boom! Sign me up. Of course, I’d love a love of my life. That would be great. But probably not yet. My energy’s not quite right for that situation," she tells Today.com over Zoom.

Instead, Christine says she's having fun taking things at her own pace and she's staying open to whatever life throws her way.

"I might do two dates with one guy. And two dates is kind of where we’re ending it right now. But I’ll do one date for sure. And then if we like each other, we’ll go out again. Then after that, it gets scary. It’s super, super scary," she says, explaining that she's not ready to commit.

“I don’t want anything serious. I just want to have fun. I like my life too much to mess with any kind of a serious relationship. My life is wonderful, my routines are wonderful, I love it,” she says.

Christine, who has six children with her ex, says dating has been "really, really wonderful."

"It’s been fun because I never really dated that much before. So dating has been a blast. I’ve loved it," she says.

The 50-year-old hasn't met Mr. Right just yet, but she has certainly met some "incredible men" so far.

"They’re so sweet and such gentlemen. Oh my gosh, I can’t even tell you, a guy opening your door for you, pulling out your seat for you. It’s so nice," she says.

With six children and a growing brood of grandchildren, Christine's life is full at the moment. She says she she wants to make sure that any man who comes into the picture is going to mesh well and vice versa.

"I feel like we need to fit into each other’s lives. I’m not at the point where I want to morph my life into someone else’s. We both need to go in 100 percent. I’m not willing to go 100 percent yet," she said.

Besides, she says, it's not like she needs a man in her life to feel great. In fact, Christine says she feels "better than I've ever felt in my life."

“I don’t know if it’s because I’m taking the right supplements or eating right, working out again. Gosh, it feels so good. Or just because I’m free and I’m living my life for me,” she says. “I think that’s what it comes down to. I just realized I’m a goddess.

Ever since she moved to Utah last year with her daughter Truely, Christine says she's been enjoying a sense of community. Several of her children live close by, as do her parents and siblings. That's contributed to the contentment she's experiencing right now.

"I’ve been in my kids’ lives again, and my kids are the love of my life,” she says, beaming.

When Christine first told Truely that they were moving away from Arizon, the now-12-year-old was naturally a bit sad. But the proud mom said her daughter has settled into her new surroundings.

“We’ve established routines that we’re both obsessed with,” Christine said, like a nightly bedtime story.

Recently, Truely paused their reading session said something that made the reality star’s heart melt.

“Out of the blue she goes, ‘I love our life here,’” Christine recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh that’s great, sweetie, what do you like about it?’ She just loves our routines. She loves our life and she loves everything that we do.”

Christine’s daughter Aspyn and her family live minutes away. They spend a lot of time together, often gathering for spontaneous dinners and get togethers.

“She’ll just be like, ‘Hey, what are your plans today?’ And I’m like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And she’ll be like, ‘I’ll just come over for coffee,’" she said.

Mykelti also lives a half hour away with her family, husband Tony Padron and their three children. Truely is able to see her grandparents, who live less than an hour away.

"We literally see family (all the time). It’s the community I wanted for her so badly. So in my soul, I feel like I’m giving her the best life that I can. So I love it. It’s been a dream," she says.