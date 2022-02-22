Simon Cowell pays tribute to ‘brave’ ‘AGT’ star Nightbirde following her death at 31

Simon Cowell is paying tribute to "America's Got Talent" star Nightbirde, calling the late singer a "brave" and "talented" person.

"Heart breaking news to hear about @_nightbirde, she was an extraordinary person, so brave, so talented. She made a huge impact on AGT and the world. Her determination to fight this terrible illness was remarkable. Rest in peace, Jane. I am sending my love to her family," the 62-year-old Cowell, a judge on the show, wrote in an emotional message Tuesday on Twitter and Instagram.

Nightbirde, whose real name was Jane Marczewski, died Feb. 19 at the age of 31 after a four-year battle with cancer, her family confirmed Monday in a statement to TODAY.

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss,” the statement read. “Those who knew her enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion — even if the joke was on her.”

Cowell shared an emotional embrace with Marczewski during her audition last year. Trae Patton / NBC

Marczewski's faith kept her strong during her illness, her family added.

“Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus,” they wrote. “We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Marczewski earned the golden buzzer — along with viewers' hearts — on “America’s Got Talent” in a June 2021 episode. Singing the original song "It's OK," she moved the show's judges, including Cowell, to tears.

Marczewski explained during her audition that she had been fighting cancer for several years, revealing that by then the cancer was in her lungs, spine and liver.

“I have a 2% chance of survival but 2% is not 0%,” the singer said. “Two percent is something and I wish people knew how amazing it is.”

She also said it was "important" to her that people knew she was "so much more than the bad things that happened to me."

By August, however, Marczewski was forced to drop out of the show to focus on her health. "Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

She added, "What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

Cowell's tribute to Marczewski comes a day after "America's Got Talent" issued a statement to TODAY honoring the singer: “Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions. Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

The show's stars, including Cowell's fellow judge Sofia Vergara and "AGT" host Terry Crews, also posted individual tributes to Marczewski on social media.

"We are saddened to learn about @_nightbirde's Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde," Crews wrote alongside a photo of the singer on Instagram.

"Rest in power @_nightbirde. We lost a shining star today," Vergara wrote in her Instagram stories.

"You were a true inspiration to all," she added.