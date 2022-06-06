There’s an explanation for this video of Simon Cowell singing (beautifully!) on ‘AGT’ stage

Simon Cowell, a singer?

The notoriously caustic judge has made a career criticizing aspiring entertainers, so imagine his surprise when he saw himself onstage, singing his heart out on “America’s Got Talent.”

That’s exactly what happens in the second episode of the new season of the NBC show when a company called Metaphysic teams up with former “AGT” contestant Daniel Emmet to create a deepfake version of Cowell singing the classic Chicago ballad “You’re the Inspiration.”

In a preview of the audition, Emmet took the stage in front of a special camera with the image beamed onto a large screen over his head that made it look like Cowell was actually singing as Emmet belted out the tune. The audience and judges sat in stunned disbelief at what they were watching, and even Cowell himself was shocked.

“Is it inappropriate to fall in love with a contestant?” he joked after the per-faux-mance, before he jokingly pledged his love to Emmet.

“Simon, I love you, too,” Emmet replied.

Who knew Simon Cowell could sing? America's Got Talent / YouTube

“We’ve always said, ‘Is there such a thing as a perfect contestant? A great singer who looks incredible?’ We just found them,” Cowell said, drawing a huge round of cheers from the audience.

Cowell was not the only judge who admired the act.

“Honestly, this was the best thing I’ve seen all day,” Heidi Klum said. “And because of you, I’m going to get five more wrinkles because I was laughing so much.”

Simon Cowell was shocked at the deepfake technology that made him look like a pop star. America's Got Talent / YouTube

“I cannot even imagine the amount of work to be able to create something so perfect because if I was not paying attention and I see this on TV, I think it’s Simon 20 years ago singing,” Sofia Vergara said, as the audience laughed.

“Don’t you love the fact that talent could be anything and you guys are pure talent to make us smile and make us laugh. That’s what we want from whatever stands on that X,” Howie Mandel said before starting the voting, with all four judges giving a thumbs-up.