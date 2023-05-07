Shonda Rhimes says she owes her storied career in TV to motherhood

Before she got her start in Hollywood, Shonda Rhimes was a woman in Chicago dreaming up what she might want to do with her life.

"At first, I wanted to be a doctor. I wanted to be a lawyer. I wanted to work in politics, all of those things, which I finally realized, 'No. I don’t want to do any of those things. I just want to write about them,'" she said with a laugh on the May 7 episode of Sunday Sitdown. "Because it’s much more fun to build the world, yourself. And so I did."

In 2005, Rhimes launched her medical hit drama, "Grey's Anatomy," which is set to return for its 20th season. But the show's creator said she didn't forsee the show lasting this long.

"I wrote a medical show that’s not what other people were thinking of as being, like, correct medical shows," she told Willie Geist. "It didn’t take it too seriously. And it wasn’t about the patients; it was how the doctors felt about the patients, it was about their lives."

While she got her start writing for film, creating a TV show was a whole new ball game.

At the time, Rhimes was only known for her screenplays of movies like “Crossroads” and “The Princess Diaries 2.” She didn’t pivot to television until she became a mom, she said.

“I wasn’t going anywhere, suddenly," the mother-of-three said. "And I was watching a lot more television. And I realized, ‘This is where all the character development is really happening.'"

With "Grey's Anatomy," she aimed to portray women on television as she knew them to be in the real world.

"I didn’t see any women who were fully rounded and three dimensional, who got to be selfish, who got to be powerful, who got to be greedy, who got to be loving, in the same way that you see male characters doing it," Rhimes said. "And to me, I just wanted to see people who were like the people I knew.

Rhimes' soon became a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. In 2017, the showrunner signed an exclusive, multi-year development deal with Netflix that's reported to be worth $100 million.

According to Forbes, Rhimes is now the "self-proclaimed highest-paid showrunner in Hollywood."

Today, Rhimes is known for hit shows like "Bridgerton," "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder," "Inventing Anna" and now, "Queen Charlotte." But like many writers, she said that she still has her bad days.

"I think, like, 'No. Nobody wants to watch this,'" she said with a laugh. "Every writer has bad days."