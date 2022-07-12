Sheryl Lee Ralph’s son shares her joyful reaction to her 1st Emmy nomination

"Abbott Elementary" star Sheryl Lee Ralph is celebrating her first Emmy nomination after nearly 50 years in entertainment.

In a video tweeted by her son, Etienne Maurice, on Tuesday, Ralph, who plays a teacher named Barbara Howard on the hit ABC comedy, is seen on a phone call learning of her Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

In the clip, the actor waves her hand in the air as she first hears the exciting news. "Oh my God! Oh my God! Yes!" she says to others in the room with her.

"You got nominated? You got nominated?" a man off-camera asks Ralph before multiple people begin screaming in excitement.

"Yes, yes, mommy!" the man hollers.

Ralph holds her hand to her forehead in grateful disbelief. "I don't know what to say," she tells the person on the other end of the line.

The emotional actor is then seeing tearing up just before the video ends.

"with over 50 years of being in this thing we call show business, today my mother became an Emmy nominated actress. i’m so proud of @thesherylralph," Maurice wrote next to his video.

"I’m so glad I could be here in Jamaica with you for this moment. (excuse the mess in the video, we’re remodeling our bathroom lol)," he added.

Shortly after learning of her Emmy nomination, a thrilled Ralph told the Los Angeles Times, “I am at a place that I have never experienced in my life. Wow, I am so happy, so thankful, so grateful. This is everything."

The former "It's A Living" star, who is married to Pennsylvania State Senate member Vincent J. Hughes, added that she learned of her nomination from her son.

"I’m in Jamaica, and my son woke up early this morning to tell me and I almost fell off the bed. And I really realized what it means when people say 'my phone blew up' because it literally blew up," she said.

Ralph celebrated her Emmy nomination on Instagram, writing, “Sweet baby Jesus, and the grown one too! Nothing before God’s time."

She thanked "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson, gushing, "(Quinta) you made this happen and I love you!!!"

She continued, "I have the most amazing cast and crew a Diva could ever ask for and I love each and every one of you!!! To all my supporters throughout my career, thank you, thank you, thank you. We are going to the Emmy’s baby!!!!!”

Ralph's nomination was just one of many for "Abbott Elementary." The mockumentary-style sitcom, which is set inside a predominantly Black Philadelphia elementary school, scored a total of seven Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

The nominations proved historic for show creator Brunson, who became the first Black woman in Emmy history to nab three nominations for the same comedy series in a single year.

Brunson was nominated for outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series.