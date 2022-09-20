Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Hudson team up for the ultimate ‘Dreamgirls’ performance

From one "Dreamgirl" to another, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Hudson shared a moment singing and dancing along to the legendary Broadway number.

As a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the Emmy Award winner spoke about her audition for original show, where she played Deena Jones 41 years ago.

"So it was 41 years ago?" Hudson asked of the Broadway show's opening year.

"Can you believe it?" Ralph responded. "Forty-one and I'm only 40 myself."

Ralph recalled the day she tried out for the role, saying she'll "never forget that audition." Because of the room filled with powerful singers, Ralph described the theater as "literally levitating off of the concrete."

After auditioning with "Ave Maria," Ralph said the casting group was "very quiet" in response.

"I think they were thinking something more in the Baptist vain, and they did not know that I was a little Episcopalian girl," she said.

Hours later, she said they started calling women to stay for the roles, which included Loretta Devine, Ramona Brooks and Ralph herself, although she admitted she was just about ready to leave after hearing the impressive names that were announced prior to hers.

Explaining the classic step-touch "Dreamgirls" dance move, Hudson, who won an Oscar for her portrayal of Effie White in the movie rendition, asked if Ralph would like to show the crowd.

"Come on!" Ralph responded to Hudson, as she gestured for her to stand up from the couch.

"Oh you want me to come too? Oh, Lord!" Hudson said. "I don't know if I can keep up."

Ralph gave Hudson a lesson in how to be a "Dreamgirl" from an original "Dreamgirl." Chris Millard / Warner Bros.

With bright pink boas promptly placed around their necks, the iconic duo stood side by side with feet in the bevel position.

"Now, all you have to remember, when you move, and you know this ... and you want them to see that you're wonderful, you love being here on stage, c'mon," Ralph said.

The two danced and sang to "Dreamgirls" clothed in bright pink boas. Chris Millard / Warner Bros.

The two began shifting their weight back and forth while swaying their arms from side to side, singing bits of the show's namesake song, "Dreamgirls." Ralph took the lead moving into the step-touch move, to which Hudson jokingly tried to follow, getting a laugh out of the audience.

"Oh my God, I can't believe I just got to have that moment with you," Hudson said to Ralph. "That was a dream."

The "Abbott Elementary" star graced the world with her captivating singing voice once again recently, breaking into song after accepting her 2022 Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.

After what looked like a moment of pure shock, Ralph made her way to the stage and confidently began singing a musical rendition of Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species."

Accepting the Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, Sheryl Lee Ralph broke into song, bringing Microsoft Theater to its feet. Mark Terrill / AP

“I am an endangered species/ But I sing no victim’s song/ I am a woman I am an artist/ And I know where my voice belongs,” Ralph sang, receiving a standing ovation from Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 12.

After Ralph made history as the second Black woman to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series, stars like Beyoncé took notice.

In a video posted to Instagram, Ralph can be seen stunned by the arrangement of white and yellow flowers she received from Queen Bey. “To the original Dreamgirl, Sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my Love, Beyoncé," the adjacent note read.

After being seemingly speechless, Ralph manages to utter, "so beautiful." "Oh Beyoncé, wonderful. I don’t have a voice, but it’s wonderful."

“Every one has their own special dream and all your dreams can come true. Just look in the mirror and love what’s in front of you," she captioned, quoting lyrics from "Dreamgirls." "Thank you @beyonce don’t forget to dream girls!"