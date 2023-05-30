Sherri Shepherd got her audience whirled up during her latest “Sherri” episode.

While on her daytime talk show on May 30, Shepherd shared how she’s a fan of preacher and motivational speaker Sarah Jakes Roberts. She explained how the Women Evolve founder recently got so into one of her sermons “that her wig began to slide off.”

“So Sarah didn’t let that stop her from (preaching),” the host said, adding that “she took matters into her own hands.”

As the wig began to slip, Roberts decided to completely remove her wig and continue with her sermon until she finished. The moment, Shepherd said, inspired her.

As Shepherd was detailing how it feels to have a wig start to slip and how inspirational the moment was, she jumped from her seat and her own wig slipped off.

The crowd cheered and clapped as Shepherd proceeded to remove her own wig.

“The wig came off, her hair, oh, my God!” she said. “And what you gonna do?...The show gotta go on.”

And the show went on with Shepherd then throwing her wig into the audience.

“It just goes on,” she said, before adding how much she loves Roberts.

The YouTube video’s caption played on the fun moment, reading, “Let’s just say that the viral clip of Sarah Jakes Roberts wig-slip sermon was so powerful it blew Sherri’s wig off too!!!”

Roberts, meanwhile, addressed her hair technical difficulty on her Instagram the day it happened.

“Today I was preaching and I could feel my wig slipping. My message was more important to me than maintaining my appearance so I took it off, locked in, and kept preaching,” she wrote in part on May 28. “What moved me the most was seeing how many women joined me in getting courageously vulnerable, real, and free. Literally, wigs coming off everywhere.”

The author noted that she’s sure the video of her incident will “circulate a bit,” but hopes that the message in her sermon gets out.