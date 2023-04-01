Shemar Moore to reprise his role on 'The Young and the Restless' 

Welcome back, Malcolm Winters!

Shemar Moore confirmed in an Instagram post that he will reprise his beloved role as Malcolm on the CBS daytime soap "The Young and the Restless" next month to help celebrate the show's 50th anniversary.

In a celebratory post, Moore shared a photo of the Deadline article, captioning it, "Aaayyee!!! Ya Boy Malcolm Winters is coming back to @youngandrestlesscbs on Monday MAY 8th 😱👊🏽."

The news comes as “The Young and the Restless” celebrated its 50th birthday on March 26. According to Deadline, the show will film an episode where Malcolm returns to Genoa City to bond with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic). In the comments section, fans expressed their joy about his return.

One person wrote, "Hell yeah my grandma is dancing in heaven hearing this."

Another said, "I will watch!!!"

A third added, "Can’t wait I have always been a huge Shemar fan. My son teases me about it. Let an old lady have her fun. 🔥👏❤️."

Moore, who won a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding supporting actor in 2000, first took on the role in 1994 and has appeared on the daytime drama numerous times since his initial departure in 2007. His last appearance was in 2019 when he participated in special tribute episodes following the death of Kristoff St. John, who played Moore’s onscreen brother Neil.

Over the years, Moore has appeared on popular TV shows like "Living Single," "The Nanny," and "Half & Half." He also starred in films like Tyler Perry's "Diary of a Mad Black Woman" and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” He currently stars as Sergeant Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson in “S.W.A.T.”

Moore juggles his acting career with being a father of one to his new baby girl, Frankie.

The "Criminal Minds" star welcomed her in January with his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon.

"Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!!" Moore said after his daughter's arrival on Instagram. "HOLY S---!!! DREAMS COME TRUE!! Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom🕊️❤️ Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!! Watch out World, here comes “Frankie Muthaf----- Moore”!!!! 🥰🥰🥰💕🎉🎉🎉."