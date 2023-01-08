Sharelle Rosado and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson are officially engaged

Former “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado and NFL star Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson are engaged!

The couple got engaged on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Miami. A representative for Rosado confirmed the news in a statement shared with TODAY.com via email on Sunday, Jan. 8.

“I am happy to confirm that Sharelle Rosado and Chad Johnson are officially engaged,” the statement read. “Last night in Miami, in front of their close family and friends, Chad proposed to Sharelle on bended knee. They affectionally called each other fiancé but Chad never officially gave Sharelle an engagement ring until last night.”

The emotional moment was captured on camera and shared on Rosado’s Instagram on Sunday. In the clip, when Johnson opened the ring box to reveal her stunning rock, Rosado started to cry before she covered her face with her hands. Then, she pulled him into a tight embrace as her way of saying “yes” to his proposal.

Johnson left a sweet comment for his fiancée on the video, alluding to potentially expanding their family in the future as he had during the actual proposal.

“You said if we get married you’d give me a Cheeseburger to go with my French Fry & hunny you gone have to stand on that,” he wrote, referring to the sweet nickname they have for their daughter, Serenity Paula Johnson.

People reported that Johnson had told Rosado, 35, that the event on Saturday evening was an early birthday celebration for him, as he turns 45 on Monday, Jan. 9. The couple were surrounded by 20 family members and friends to celebrate the occasion.

Rosado told the outlet she was “shocked” and “at a loss for words” following the surprise proposal and the presence of their friends and family.

“I’m so emotional because when we first started dating, he used to always tell me, ‘I’m going to make you my wife,’” she later added. “Although in my heart I knew we were always meant to be, now that it’s official, it’s even more special than I could have ever dreamed.”

Rosado told People the couple already had some ideas for their nuptials, including the Bahamas as a prospective location. She explained, “It’s a special spot for us, we celebrated our daughter’s first birthday in the Bahamas as a family over the holidays.”

The couple welcomed their one-year-old daughter, Serenity, on Jan. 2, 2022. Rosado shared the first photos of the infant on Instagram on Jan. 27, alongside the message, “Your first breath took ours away. I’d love for all of you to meet our little princess. She’s doing amazing and I’m loving every minute of it.”

In an interview with E! in January 2022, the founder and CEO of Allure Realty said that Johnson, who is the father of seven other children, was able to help deliver the baby in the hospital. She shared some of his antics in the delivery room, explaining, “He had salsa music playing. Him and the doctor was dancing, waiting for me to push each time. It was fun. It was a fun experience.”

While her three other children, Ariana, Marcus, and Denim were eagerly trying to bond with their new sibling when she first arrived, Rosado said that the little one's bond with her father was already strong and that she was destined to be a daddy’s girl.

“It already shows,” she said. “Like, when he holds her, she doesn’t move. She’s just calm…He’s already killing it as the favorite parent!”