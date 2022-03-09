During the "Love Is Blind" season 2 cast reunion, the show's six couples reunited onstage and took (occasionally heated) walks down memory lane.

Nearly a year after the finale was filmed, not all that much has changed: Shake is still defending his aesthetic preferences; the married couples are still together; and Shaina is still doing that eye squint.

If you saw "Love Is Blind," then you know what exactly what mean. For evidence, though, just look to the many memes that proliferated after the reunion. Shaina appeared to react to its many shocking moments simply by narrowing her eyes.

Let's put it like this: If the gold metallic wine glasses were the mascot of "Love Is Blind's" second season, then Shaina's squint was the mascot of the reunion.

Beyond simply observing it, some social media users inquired as to the cause of the squint. Some guessed Shaina needed to visit the optometrist. "The biggest lesson from season 2 is that (Shaina) needs glasses," one Twitter user wrote.

The official Netflix Instagram even joined in on the fun, posting a meme that referenced both Shaina's possible myopia and Shake's proposed edit to the show's title: Love isn't blind, but blurry.

After all this internet chatter, Shaina finally addressed her signature expression — and its cause — on her Instagram Story. To answer your question: No, she doesn't need glasses.

“I wear contacts, OK?” Shaina wrote, even going as far as to provide her prescription. “My contacts have been the same. I’m like a -5.25. I am blind, basically, but, love is blind."

According to Shaina, her prescription hasn't changed. "Every time I go to the eye doctor, they tell me that I don’t have astigmatism, and I’m like, ‘I think I have astigmatism, or my eyes are getting worse,’” she continued.

Simply put, Shaina says her signature squint is just a facial expression. "I’ve been squinting ever since I can remember. I’m always getting yelled at, like, ‘Stop squinting! You’re going to get wrinkles.’ That’s why I probably have wrinkles,'" she wrote.

Mystery solved: Love is neither blind nor blurry — just occasionally squinty.