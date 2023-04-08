'Sex/Life' canceled by Netflix days after star said latest season ‘felt very gimmicky’ 

Netflix's hit show "Sex/Life" is suddenly coming to an end.

Days after one of the steamy drama's stars, Sarah Shahi, called the show "gimmicky" on an April 4 episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, Netflix confirmed to TODAY.com that "Sex/Life" will not return for a third season.

The streaming service added that they're "proud" of the work by producers, cast and crew put in and noted that the second season nicely wraps up all major story lines.

While speaking with podcast host Amanda Hirsch, Shahi said that season 2 of the popular show had "more moments that felt very gimmicky."

"Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did. There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging. But that’s part of what I do!" she said. "I’m not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I’m not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that’s my job, to make it believable.”

The actor also opened up about the differences between the first and second season of "Sex/Life" that she noticed while filming on set.

“I’m not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show. It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that,” Shahi said. “I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie. And it was definitely a challenge.”

Netflix has not responded to TODAY.com's request for comment on Shahi’s statements about the show. Shahi did not respond to TODAY.com's request for additional comment on the show being cancelled.

Shahi and co-star Adam Demos, who she's currently dating, didn't have many scenes together in the most recent six episodes. She explained that "things just felt different" overall, both on and off camera.

“I was bummed that I wasn’t able to work with him as much because I really liked our stories and I like working with him. He was a brilliant scene partner,” she said of Demos. “Also, what ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little. He’s like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him.”

Speaking to TODAY.com in March, Shahi said one particular scene caused her to physically pause while reading the script, saying, “I could not believe it.”

Sarah Shahi as Billie in "Sex/Life." Sabrina Lantos / Netflix

Leading up to the moment, Shahi's character, Billie Connolly, runs her finger along Majid's back, making her way down towards his lower half, and doesn't stop.

"The whole finger action..." she said, trailing off on the phone.

Shahi described a "nervous energy" in the air while filming that day, laughing and adding that "the camera guys couldn't even look."

"We’re just going to push record and step away," she said of their comments.

However, Shahi has also been a supporter of the way that the show normalizes sexuality, and said that this was no different for her and Darius Homayoun, who plays Majid. “Thank goodness he was so game for it,” she added.

Though scenes like that in "Sex/Life" are naturally for "entertainment value," Shahi took a deeper spin on it.

“It is making a statement. Sexuality and what gets people off is not anything to be ashamed of,” Shahi said.