The ‘Sex and the City’ revival has a new trailer — and a release date

And just like that, the ladies of "Sex and the City" are back!

A 50-second trailer for the upcoming reboot of the HBO hit was released on Friday, with original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their characters in a new chapter of the story, titled "And Just Like That..."

HBO Max announced Friday that the first two episodes of the new show will be released on Dec. 9, with the following eight coming out weekly on Thursdays.

"And Just Like That..." marks the return of Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes as they explore friendship in their 50s, more than two decades after the HBO hit's original run from 1998 to 2004.

The fourth member of the friends from the original series, Kim Cattrall, will not be appearing on the show.

The trailer shows clips of the three friends' lives in New York City as they meet with new characters and some familiar faces. Bridget Moynahan, who plays the ex-wife of Chris Noth's Mr. Big, makes an appearance in the clip to the surprised reaction of the three friends.

The revival also features the return of some other cast regulars from the original, including Noth, Evan Handler, Mario Cantone and Dave Eigenberg.

Noth shared a shot on Instagram Wednesday of him with Parker during the filming.

"Late night finish in the park- love every minute we get to be together. @sarahjessicaparker" Noth wrote.

Willie Garson, who died at 57 in September, also is part of the show and pops up in the new trailer. He reprises his role as Stanford Blatch, Bradshaw's best male friend.