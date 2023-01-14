Carrie and Aiden reunite in new ‘And Just Like That’ photos

"Sex and the City" fans, it's time to break out the rogaine and speed stick because longtime fan favorite and Carrie's former flame Aidan Shaw is returning!

On Jan. 13, the official Instagram account for the “SATC” revival series, “And Just Like That...,” teased the jaw-dropping photos that promptly rocked the franchise’s longtime fanbase.

“Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the account captioned its Instagram, which showed actors Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett holding hands while on a walk.

Parker played Carrie Bradshaw throughout the series’ six-season run, and Corbett portrayed her on-again, off-again boyfriend turned fiancé turned ex, Aidan Shaw.

The post, which has already raked in more than half a million likes as of Friday evening, has sparked speculation that the series’s beloved protagonist Carrie Bradshaw might rekindle her old love.

The series saw the two characters end their relationship in season 4, and Carrie ultimately married her other long-term, on-again, off-again boyfriend, Mr. Big.

Still, though Carrie ended up with Mr. Big in the long run, Aidan’s character amassed a devoted fandom, made evident by the comments section of the recent post.

“FINALLY giving the people what they want,” one user commented.

“Dubai redemption,” another commented, referencing an incident in the franchise’s film sequel “Sex and the City 2” in which the two exes kiss during a chance encounter in Dubai despite Carrie’s marital status.

The first season of “And Just Like That” premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and was renewed for a second season in 2022.