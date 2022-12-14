Seth Meyers and Lizzo leave his dad an unforgettable voicemail while day drinking

Seth Meyers and Lizzo are a hilarious duo.

The pair went day drinking for a fun segment on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and practically had each other in tears when Meyers decided to give his dad a call while taking shots of booze.

"I want to call my dad really quick and leave him a message," Meyers said while picking up the phone.

But when the call went to voicemail, Meyers decided to leave his dad a quick message.

"Hey, Dad. I'm just calling to see if you're going to be watching the game live tomorrow or on a delay? Also, Lizzo wants to say something," he said before handing the phone over to the "About Damn Time" singer.

Lizzo screamed, "Bye, b----!" into the phone, causing Meyers to immediately hang up.

The late-night host was so shocked that he immediately made another call to his dad, where he apologized and said he was being "bullied" by Lizzo.

But before he could finish, the camera panned over to Lizzo, who was jokingly shouting "f--- you."

"I love you, Seth," Lizzo added with a laugh.

Lizzo also taught Meyers how to properly “wag the bag" — that is, chug boxed wine directly from the bag its stored in.

Lizzo also opted to take a shot after she declined to answer a controversial question: “Who is more powerful, Oprah or Beyonce?”

"I don't want the smoke," she said while taking her shot.