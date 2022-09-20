Selma Blair stuns in emotional 'DWTS' performance to 'Time of My Life'

It's been four years since Selma Blair went public with her diagnosis of multiple sclerosis ... and as of Monday night on "Dancing With the Stars," she's stepping out in a whole new way.

Blair performed with Sasha Farber on the ABC series, and the couple's first dance was a glamorous, heartfelt performance to David Cook's 2008 hit "The Time of My Life."

Blair, 50, posted a short video about the dance on Instagram Tuesday, writing, "This night will go under my pillow of sweet dreams for the rest of my life. My thanks is immeasurable 💜 @sashafarber1 @disneyplus @dancingwiththestars thank you to all of you who voted and watched ✨✨✨"

Blair is wearing a light pink dress and Farber wears a light purple suit. The two of them dance to “The Time of My Life” by David Cook.

Beneath her caption comments she added a description of the video, writing, "1 minute and 20 second video of Selma and Sasha preforming their first dancing on Dancing with the Stars. Selma is wearing a light pink dress and Sasha wears a light purple suit. The two of them dance to 'The Time of My Life' by David Cook."

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber on "Dancing with the Stars." Eric McCandless / ABC

The "Cruel Intentions" actor has struggled with pain and alcoholism for much of her life, but did not learn her experiences were actually signs of MS until 2018.

“Doctors thought I had leukemia," she told TODAY's Savannah Guthrie in May. "I didn’t, but it was a constant high fever. I had so many things that were so indicative of MS."

Her movement and walking can be limited; when she appeared at the Emmy Awards earlier this month to present the show's final award, she strolled onto the stage with a cane. (She'd also walked the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in 2019, using a monogrammed cane.)

She also published her memoir, "Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up" in May.

All of which makes her ability to dance in public with grace and joy even more remarkable.

"I am a vulnerable person now out here, you know, with some differences I have or weakness," Blair told Entertainment Tonight. "I really never thought I would be able to dance, like, with both my feet.... It’s such a joy and I hope that we can all see that we can do things out of our comfort zone and it might not look like everybody else, but it’s still an incredible feeling.”

Farber and Blair make magic on the dance floor. Eric McCandless / ABC

Farber also wrote on his Instagram about the dance, and shared the same video. "Where do I even begin, last night @selmablair took her first dance on that dance floor," he wrote. "Everyday we are faced with challenges in our own personal life whether it’s physical or emotional, but the aim of the game is to believe in your self and always trust that everything will work out. @selmablair you are the true definition of that, you have inspired me to the next level, and I’m sure everyone watching, I am so proud of you, and all your obstacles that you have over come and I’m so excited to be on this journey with you!"

And before the dance, he shared a picture of the pair of them onstage, smiling at one another, writing, "Tomorrow we take one small step forward! #TeamUnderDogs @selmablair"

The pair scored sevens from every judge, for a score of 28.

"The pain is still there," Blair told TODAY. "I’m in remission. I built no new lesions. But I still have some brain damage and things that are there, but I’m OK with it. I’m grateful because I’m doing so much better."