The new trailer for ‘Selling the OC’ shows its similarities to ‘Selling Sunset’

The wait is over! After announcing that a "Selling Sunset" spinoff called "Selling the OC" was in the works last November, Netflix just shared a trailer for the much-anticipated show and it definitely brings the heat.

The two-minute teaser for the show, which premieres Aug. 24 on the streaming service, introduces a whole new cast of real estate agents, but the drama fans love from "Selling Sunset" is ever present.

Jason Oppenheim kicks off the trailer by explaining that he's expanding his brokerage outside of Los Angeles to include a new office in “one of the most affluent parts of California," aka Orange County.

It soon becomes apparent that, much like the "Selling Sunset" crew, the Orange County teams likes to work and play hard. And they also have some interoffice tensions that make for entertaining TV. Here are some of the top similarities between the two shows:

Competition abounds in both offices

Gio Helou, one of the male agents in the office, introduces himself as the "top dog" of the group, but his co-worker Alexandra Hall has a different opinion.

"Gio likes to think he’s the best, but I’m definitely competitive when it comes to my business," she says in an interview.

Much like in "Selling Sunset," there are some massive commissions up for grabs while the agents are selling multimillion dollar homes, and everyone is determined to come out on top. Naturally, some of the agents don't want to play nice in the process.

"She’s like an atomic bomb. I feel really ganged up on," Helou vents to his colleagues in one clip.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim addressing the OC crew. Netflix

It's hard to tell who the real bullies are

The Orange County Oppenheim Group comes with its own brand of office politics and one of the agents, Alexandra Jarvis, believes that Hall is responsible for a lot of the chaos.

"Gio doesn’t start drama. With Alex Hall, it’s something dramatic and probably trivial," she asserts.

Jarvis is part of a dynamic duo with yet another Alexandra (whose last name is Rose) and she's quick to point out their prowess in the trailer.

"Rose and I are the top producing female agents in the office; we’re really unstoppable," she says.

Work hard, play hard: The OC team lives life to the fullest. Netflix

Of course, when you're on top, there are always plenty of haters waiting to drag you down, and Rose explains that her coworkers are a bit catty.

"The girls spread rumors about me that I sleep with developers to get such large listings," she laments. Fans of "Selling Sunset" will likely get Christine Quinn/Emma Hernan vibes after seeing this scene.

Some expensive pieces of real estate are up for grabs in the show. Netflix

However, some members of the office seem to think that Jarvis and Rose are the cause of the drama.

"The energy always changes when Rose and Jarvis come in," agent Polly Brindle says.

The ladies bring their fashion A-game. Netflix

The agents are incredibly glamorous

Much like their Los Angeles counterparts, the Orange Country crew dresses to impress and they like to think of life as a catwalk. At first glance, it looks like the ladies (and guys) from the OC office love fashion and beauty a whole lot and we can't wait to see all the fashion and drama unfold!