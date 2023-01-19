Get ready for more luxury real estate with a side of drama: Netflix’s “Selling the OC” has been renewed for a second and third season.

The “Selling Sunset” spinoff, which also features co-owners of The Oppenheim Group Jason and Brett Oppenheim, will be returning for additional episodes, Variety announced.

Although “Selling Sunset” has already been renewed for its sixth and seven seasons, the future of “Selling the OC” was not guaranteed. Netflix has not provided an update on the status of “Selling Tampa,” another spinoff that premiered in 2021. However, cast member Juawana Colbert told Page Six in November that “Selling Tampa” would not receive a second season.

“Selling the OC” has appeared to benefit more from being attached to one of the streaming platform’s most-talked about reality shows.

Fans were invested in the drama surrounding the brokers at The Oppenheim Group’s second office in Orange County. Soon after Season One of “Selling the OC” was released in August, fans began to debate which cast member was the true villain of the series.

The sophomore season might change some viewers’ opinions, but we will have to wait for the real estate agents to start filming together again to find out.

Until then, catch up with the latest on Netflix’s "Selling the OC."

Who is in the 'Selling the OC' cast?

The Oppenheim twins assembled a group of savvy (and occasionally cutthroat) brokers to lead the Newport Beach, Calif. office featured in “Selling the OC.”

The 11 agents who make up the cast alongside the Oppenheims are Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland.

Alex Hall and Kayla Cardona in Episode 7 of Netflix's "Selling the OC." Netlfix

During the eight-episode first season, there were multiple, intense disagreements between the real estate agents as the office seemed to be divided into separate cliques.

One storyline that caused some tension was Stanaland’s interactions with Cardona.

In one episode, cast members said that Cardona attempted to kiss Stanaland, who was married to actor Brittany Snow at the time, during an off-camera moment.

“I’m so f---ing offended by Kayla’s behavior last night,” Brindle told cameras. “After a few drinks, she tries to make out with the married men in the office.”

Stanaland and Cardona both confirmed the incident had taken place. Cardona later apologized and said she was “embarrassed.”

He seemed to move past the incident when speaking about it on the Aug. 23 episode of the podcast “Reality Life with Kate Casey.”

“That was something where I had to kind of set some hard lines and some boundaries and reconsider the social environment a bit. Nothing happened. It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married,” he said.

Stanaland later added, “We are a tight-knit office, and we really did, for the most part, all become friends, which is a unique experience for any office.”

In September, Stanaland and Snow, who was not shown in the first season of “Selling the OC,” announced they were separating after two years of marriage.

What has Jason Oppenheim said about 'Selling the OC'?

While speaking about selecting the agents to represent his latest series, Jason Oppenheim told TODAY.com, “I get resumes like probably a dozen every day. But I’m very particular on the type of person that I want to work at the Oppenheim Group.”

He added, “I want to make sure they’re successful. That I get along with them. They get along with other people. They’re ambitious and intelligent.”

He also said he hoped viewers did not make comparisons to other reality television shows, including “Selling Sunset.”

When will Season Two be released on Netflix?

Variety has reported that production for Season Two of “Selling the OC” begins this winter.

Season One wrapped filming in the late spring of 2022 and the first season premiered on Netflix on Aug. 24. If the production turnaround is the same this year, a new season of “Selling the OC” could arrive before summer.