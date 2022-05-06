What we know about 'Selling the OC,' the 'Selling Sunset' spinoff show

With Season Five over and Season Six not yet confirmed, "Selling Sunset" may be over for now. But the "Selling Sunset" universe — populated by dramatic real estate agents and lavish homes — keeps getting bigger.

Netflix announced the spinoff show "Selling the OC" in November, a month before "Selling Tampa" dropped. The shows are all created by Adam DiVello, who is behind "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills."

At the first-ever "Selling Sunset" reunion, we got our first peek at at "Selling the OC." Based on the official trailer, "Selling the OC" has a lot in common with "Selling Sunset," including houses with excellent views; feuding colleagues; and Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Here's what we know about the upcoming real estate-centric reality show.

'Selling the OC' will be set in Newport Beach, CA

"Selling the OC" was first introduced in Season Four of "Selling Sunset" when Jason and Brett Oppenheim, twin brothers and co-owners of The Oppenheim Group, mentioned they were expanding their real estate brokerage coastal city of Newport Beach in Orange County, California.

“I love the agents down here. We’ve got a great group of people, a great office. And it’s just a whole new dynamic down here,” Jason said in the Season Four finale.

Given the coastal environment, the agents will focus mainly on waterfront properties.

The trailer hints at drama

Like "Selling Sunset," the program will focus on another batch of Oppenheim Group agents. The cast of "Selling the OC" shares the "Selling Sunset's" cast love for fashion ... and tension.

The trailer shows a snippet of their fighting. "You called me a f---ing bitch," realtor Kayla Cardona tells someone on the show. And in another scene, she says, "After you cross that line of disrespect, I'm f---ing done."

The cast of 'Selling the OC' differs from 'Selling Sunset' in one major way

Consisting of 11 agents in total, the cast of 'Selling the OC' includes both men and women.

Jason introduced a few of them — Austin Victoria, Alexandra Hall and Brandi Marshall — during 'Selling Sunset,' but all were announced on May 6. Netflix also provided their Instagram handles, listed below.

As of right now, "Selling the OC" doesn't have an official release date. The trailer said the show would be arriving to Netflix "soon," so we may not have to wait long.