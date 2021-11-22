Good news for fans of Netflix's "Selling Sunset" — the hit real estate reality series is getting a new spinoff that takes place in Florida.

On Monday, the streaming service shared a teaser trailer reminding viewers that "Selling Sunset" returns for its fourth season on Wednesday while also introducing them to the cast of the upcoming series "Selling Tampa," premiering Dec. 15.

The 50-second clip shows “Selling Sunset” stars Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz and newcomers Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan all dressed in white and strutting their stuff alongside Oppenheim Group founders Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

Jason Oppenheim is then seen tossing a key to the camera that’s caught on the other side of the country by luxury broker Sharelle Rosado, founder of Tampa’s Allure Realty. Rosado then stands proudly beside her team of all-Black, all female agents who sizzle in hot pink.

According to Netflix, Rosado, a military vet, and her agents "are equally as fun as they are fiercely ambitious, with all of them vying to be on top of the lavish world of luxury waterfront real estate."

"Sharelle has big plans for her brokerage and won’t let anyone or anything get in the way of making her dreams a reality," the streaming service added.

Rosado shared a promo photo for “Selling Tampa” Monday on her Instagram page.

“The News It OUT! So excited to share the beautiful cast for my new Netflix reality series Selling Tampa following the agents of @allurerealtyfl,” she wrote in a caption. “Unlock all new drama and lavish real estate when #SellingTampa premieres Dec 15th!”

The fourth season of “Selling Sunset” premieres Wednesday on Netflix, with "Selling Tampa" debuting on Netflix on Dec. 15.