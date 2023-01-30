‘Selling Sunset’s’ Chrishell Stause is starring in a new serial killer movie

Chrishell Stause's return to acting is going to be killer.

The "Selling Sunset" star, 41, is poised to return to the fictionalized side of drama in "A Rose for Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story" on Lifetime on Feb. 18. And in case you didn't know ... it's a serial killer story ripped from the headlines!

Stause, 41, posted a trailer for the upcoming Lifetime movie and wrote in the caption, "The Randy Roth Story will be on your screens! We all worked really hard bringing this story together and I’m really proud of this film. Excited to show you the first sneak peek!"

According to the IMDb, Stause plays Lori, a friend of one of the victims who goes up against the intense, dangerous Randy Roth (Colin Egglesfield). "I'm not afraid of you," a dark-haired Stause (as Lori) tells him bravely by the end of the trailer.

So what's it about? In September 2022, The Futon Critic printed a news release from Lifetime saying that the film "follows the crimes of notorious serial wife-killer Randy Roth and the fearless woman who finally brings him to justice."

Roth was convicted in 1992 of drowning his fourth wife in a Washington lake to collect a sizeable insurance policy. He was also suspected in the death of his second wife, who plunged from a cliff while the two were on a hike in 1981.

Chrishell Stause as Lori in, "A Rose for Her Grave." @chrishell.stause via Instagram

"Sunset" fans will likely be curious to see Stause exercising her acting chops again. Before joining "Sunset," she had roles on soap operas including "Days of Our Lives" and "The Young and the Restless," and appeared in series like "The L Word: Generation Q" and "Youthful Daze."

This makes the second film from Lifetime to be based on an Ann Rule book ("A Rose for Her Grave," published in 1993). In 2020, the network aired "Ann Rule's A Murder to Remember." A third film, "Desperate Hours," is also set to debut in 2023.