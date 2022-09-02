‘Selling Sunset’ star proposes to her ‘prince’ after engagement: ‘Now is his turn’

"Selling Sunset" star Vanessa Villela is flipping the script on her beau.

On Aug. 30, Villela shared pictures on Instagram of herself proposing to her fiancé, Nicholas Hardy, a few months after he got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife. Villela, 44, said yes.

"Forever yours🥰 part 1, " Villela wrote on Instagram when she shared pictures of her epic proposal to Hardy, who also goes by the name Tom Fraud on social media.

Tom Fraud and Vanessa Villela attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. Rich Polk / Getty Images

"Surprise proposal for my prince 🤴🏻 now is his turn😊," she continued. "I believe in showing your love to your man in the same way they do for women, I believe they should feel the same magic and love😍 so as our wedding is getting closer I proposed to my love, the man of my dreams.❤️ @tomfraud Forever Te Amo!!"

For her proposal, Villela had the words "Forever Yours," spelled out in big giant letters with lights on them. In the center of the two words was a beautiful flower arrangement with red balloons.

Villela also got Hardy a cute ring by Holy Gems that appeared to feature a few diamonds.

Hardy was so taken by the "El Cuerpo del Deseo" star's proposal that he got down on one knee and hugged Villela.

Villela's proposal comes after Hardy popped the question to her in January. The photographer took his then-girlfriend to the Griffith Observatory in LA when he got down on one knee and asked her to be his wife.

“Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Vallela shared on Instagram at the time.

"One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart. You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true," she continued. "Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!"

"I always dreamed that I will find someone that will love the way I do and I could give my heart fully, thank youuu for coming into my life mi amore!" Vallela added.