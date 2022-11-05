‘Selling Sunset’ star Christine Quinn says she strives to look like Barbie: It’s a ‘flawless aesthetic’

Christine Quinn strives for nothing less than perfection.

In an interview with Allure magazine published Nov. 2, Quinn, 34, talked about her love for the Barbie aesthetic and said that she "absolutely" still identifies with it.

"It’s always some variation of a Barbie, you know, whether it’s golf Barbie, or it’s Sharon Stone Barbie, whatever Barbie it may be at that point in time. It has just this flawless aesthetic that I always strive to," she said.

Quinn, who rose to fame on Netflix's "Selling Sunset," said that she's always been interested in the beauty world ever since she was a teenager. However, she noted that she has a "love-hate relationship" with her blond hair.

"I’ve been bleaching my hair for years, since I was probably 14 or 15. I’m already naturally light, probably like a shade three. But I’ve been dying my hair forever. And with that comes damage," she said.

Quinn said that she didn't become "image-focused" until a few years ago when she opened her own social media accounts and blew up as the tough-talking realtor on "Selling Sunset."

"They told me, ‘You need a social presence.’ I never had Facebook, I never had Twitter, I never had Instagram, I never had any of that. It’s difficult," she said. "But I think at the end of the day, it just comes down to being really confident and comfortable with yourself and who you are. And that’s kind of what I had to do."

As Quinn's social media followers skyrocketed to 3.5 million, she had to learn how to adjust to internet fame seeing that she's always been a "very private person."

"I know, people probably wouldn’t think that, but I’m not usually posting my food and where I’m vacationing or my hotel rooms and all that stuff," she said. "But then people start to expect that. I’ve finally gotten to a place where I’m comfortable, and I don’t need to show off everything and explain everything to everyone."