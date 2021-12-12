'Selling Sunset’ star Amanza Smith talks pushing through pain after disappearance of her ex

On the Netflix hit reality show “Selling Sunset,” luxury homes in the Hollywood Hills are paired with the drama of agents at The Oppenheim Group, a buzzy real estate group that at times seems more like a modeling firm than a brokerage. But this last season, the plot lines — which mainly surrounded two hearts vying for the same real estate bro we never even saw — was a bit underwhelming, leaving much to be desired. But one story that resonated with many viewers was the experience of Amanza Smith, and what happened after her ex-husband and father of two children went missing in 2019.

“It’s a blessing and a curse that my drama was actually real — real enough to keep people tuned in,” Smith told TODAY, agreeing that the drama felt a little “stale” this season. “Sadly, yes, it was all very real, and it wasn’t something that was super easy to share with the world. But when I got into the situation that I’m in, I already had signed the contract. We started filming season two, and then a month later my children’s father disappeared.”

In 2010, Smith was married to NFL player Ralph Brown, who played for the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Arizona Cardinals, and Minnesota Vikings during his ten years in the league. The couple divorced in 2012 and were awarded 50/50 custody of their two children, daughter Noah and son Braker, now 12 and 10.

“When I signed on to do the show, my life was very different,” Smith explained. “I was a part-time single mom where I had my kids for one week, and then they went to daddy for one week. I remember signing the contract and saying 'Every other week I can film 24 hours a day. I’m totally free! The kids will be with their dad.' Then a month later, a bomb dropped with cameras all around me.”

Amanza Smith with her daughter, Noah. Courtesy Amanza Smith

At the time of his disappearance, Smith nor any of Brown’s friends had any idea where he was. Today, Smith still doesn’t know, but while season four was taping earlier this year, her lawyer discovered court filings where Brown had renounced his legal and physical custodial rights of Noah and Braker.

“Maybe had I known what was going to happen, I probably wouldn’t have signed up to do a reality show...but I mean, everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I’m glad that I did, because I’ve heard a lot of other people say I’m relatable, which makes me feel sad other people can relate to the situation. Unfortunately it happens a lot more than we’d like to admit, and you can still be a badass mom while going through it.”

And badass Smith is. In addition to parenting two tweens full-time, the former model and current home stager, real estate agent, and reality star has a lot on her plate. "When this happened, it actually forced me to push myself into overdrive and I opened up doors that maybe would not have opened so quickly," she said. "It really pushed me to accelerate, believe in myself and find my full potential. It pushed me into go mode. I didn't have the option to procrastinate or slack. It opened up something in me that was the boost I needed."

Smiuh is so busy, she may be late here and there, a quirk that quickly evolved into a problematic narrative on "Selling Sunset."