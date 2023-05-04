A new trailer has hit the market for "Selling Sunset" fans, and viewers are getting a closer look at what’s to come in the much-awaited sixth season of the Netflix series.

Season Five ended with an accusation of bribery toward resident villain Christine Quinn, resulting in her exiting the Oppenheim Group and leaving many fans wondering, how will the new season's drama keep up with seasons past?

If the trailer for Season Six is any indication, the new stars of this show will definitely keep the momentum.

“What do you know about the new girl?” Amanza Smith asks in the office, as Bre Tiesi, one of the new agents, is seen rolling up in a luxury car.

“I don’t think the O group is ready for me” Bre says as she steps out. “But I think this is a perfect listing to show the caliber of houses I can sell.”

Bre is then seen chatting with a client who tells her that "another broker reached out" about a listing, and no surprise, that mystery broker is also from the Oppenheim group. Cue the in-house drama.

The trailer also shows that Chelsea Lazkani has something to say about Bre's personal life.

“As a Christian, I find Bre’s relationship rather off-putting,” she says, likely referring to her co-parenting a child with Nick Cannon.

“Who I have children with is my business,” says Bre later in the clip. “I don’t need a judge and a jury.”

Nicole Young, the other new real estate agent joining the show this season, is also introduced in the trailer, who has been working at Oppenheim for over eight years.

“Real estate’s everything to me,” she says.

Nicole jumps right into the drama as well, telling the cameras that “Chrishell [Stause] will do anything that will benefit her.”

The trailer cuts to a dramatic conversation between the two, where Nicole accuses Chrishell of taking credit for two listings that she sold.

“You’re clearly out to get me,” Chrishell says back.

There’s a hint at some tension between Mary and Jason, too, with a quick clip of them arguing over who will “handle” what Mary calls her "worst nightmare."

Earlier in the trailer, it's mentioned that Jason is also "taking off to Europe" with his current girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk. He's not the only one getting cozy, as another quick clip promises viewers more of Chrishell’s new partner, G Flip.

If this is just the trailer, what else will unfold over the upcoming 11-episode season? Season Six premieres on May 19, and it can't come soon enough.