Sold! 'Selling Sunset' just got renewed for 2 more seasons

Netflix said yes to more houses and more drama.

The streaming platform announced Thursday on Twitter that it renewed Emmy-nominated "Selling Sunset" for a sixth and seventh season.

The reality show follows real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. The Season Five finale set up Season Six to potentially have a whole new cast.

Christine Quinn could be leaving the show after fellow agent Emma Hernan accused her of sabotaging her sales and Jason Oppenheim signaled he's open to letting her go. Maya Vander moved across the country to Miami after having a send-off party. Newbie Chelsea Lakansi is the latest addition the the firm, prompting Oppenheim to indicate that he might let go of someone to make room for her. Vanessa Villela recently got engaged and moved to London and there's been no firm indication she will not return, but love does change things.

Where Chrishell Stause stands is also unclear: She said her breakup with Oppenheim has created some difficulty and discomfort in staying and that she was weighing her options, but there is no official word on the decision she made.

No matter what happens with the cast, what will not change is the drama the show is known for against the backdrop of selling houses and sharing tidbits about the real estate industry.

The air date for Season Six has not been announced yet. In the meantime, TODAY rounded up what to expect in Season Six and (very) early predictions for Season Seven.