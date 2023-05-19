Well, we finally know what's inside of Harry's house: Hundreds of shoes.

Harry Styles' former L.A. home was shown in the opening episode of "Selling Sunset's" sixth season, which premiered on Netflix May 19.

Real estate agent Emma Hernan, who was selling the pop star's former home at the time of filming, explains she got the listing through a client who had purchased the home from Styles.

While speaking to Chrishell Stause during a tour of the property, Hernan reveals what Styles left while moving out.

"He left a lot — like, hundreds of pairs of shoes. Like, heels," she says. "I think they’re gone now, but I should probably (find them).

When Stause asks what size shoes they were, Hernan says she doesn't know. "I need to figure that out," she said.

TODAY has reached out to Styles for comment.

Stause jokes that this might be their chance to get backstage. "We could say, 'Harry, we have some shoes we need to return to you!'"

From the outside patio, the tour later continues to other parts of the light-soaked mansion, leading to the bedroom. "Harry probably had some watermelon sugar in this bed right here," Hernan jokes, referring to his pop song.

The home, located on St. Ives Place, was listed by the pop star in 2017 and sold in 2019 for about $6 million, per the L.A. Times. Hernan describes the four-bedroom, six-bathroom villa as "one of the most impressive, beautiful homes in the Hills."

"Selling Sunset" sets up Styles' home tour in Season Four, when Hernan updates the other agents about the properties she's working on.

"I have a client overseas, actually from Asia, who's a billionaire client that's looking to sell his property, which was Harry Styles'," she says.

The others immediately want to meet the pop star.

"Does that mean you can introduce us to Harry Styles?" one asks.

"Yeah, right!" Hernan replies. "I feel like I can probably get the work around there.

This is hardly the first "Selling Sunset" and Styles crossover. In 2020, Stause danced the foxtrot to "Adore You" on "Dancing With the Stars."

Stause also had the honor of explaining the hidden meaning of Styles "Watermelon Sugar" to her "Selling Sunset" co-stars, also in Season Four.