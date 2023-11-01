Marie-Lou Nurk and Chrishell Stause might not have a lot in common, but they have something in common: Both dated real estate broker Jason Oppenheim.

In the seventh season of the Netflix reality show “Selling Sunset,” the two women have a tense confrontation around how close the two should be, sparked by a recent trip to Australia.

“It it not my job to ask you questions,” Chrishell says in a clip from the season released Oct. 31. Marie-Lou seems to be fighting for a friendship, saying, “But it would be nice. I’m Jason’s girlfriend. That we could get along.”

Marie-Lou eventually ropes Jason in to back her up, calling him on the phone and saying, “I think she doesn’t want to be friends with me. She told me I was jealous, I was crying.” Chrishell responds saying, “I never said you’re jealous. Those words enver once came out of my mouth.” Jason seems like he’s ready to dip out: “Do I have to be on this call?”

Tension reaches a head when Marie-Lou misgenders Chrishell’s spouse, the Australian musician G-Flip, who is non-binary.

“My partner is non-binary. They use they/them pronouns. This is a simple thing. This is the depth of our relationship. The most important person in my life … you don’t know their pronouns. My point is, you also don’t know me,” she says.

Read on for a bit more of the backstory, in case you forgot.

A timeline of Jason, Chrishell and Marie-Lou

Let’s break this down, shall we? Jason Oppenheim, co-founder of the Oppenheim Group, the real estate brokerage the show centers on, has dated multiple agents — Nicole Young, Mary Fitzgerald and, most recently, Chirshell Stause.

Their relationship played out in Season Five of “Selling Sunset,” and throughout the year 2021.

The couple ultimately split because Jason was unable to commit to starting a family, which Chrishell expressed she wanted. Following the breakup, Jason continued to express his love for Chrishell, telling Us Weekly about the “extremely difficult” decision to end the relationship.

“I love her still. I always will. She’s a great woman so there’s just a lot of loss there. It’s been a difficult process, far more difficult than I thought and it’s gonna take a lot longer than I thought,” he said.

Jason met Marie-Lou Nurk, a German model about 20 years his junior, at a restaurant in Mykonos in 2022 (he and Chrishell went to the same Greek island in 2021).

Speaking to TODAY.com in May, he said he and Marie-Lou were “very much in love,” but were dating long-distance. Weeks later, he announced the two had split just shy of their one-year anniversary.

What happens on Season 7 of 'Selling Sunset'?

The new season drops Nov. 3, and likely will show the backstory to that heated confrontation. We’ll be updating this once we know.