'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith is 'definitely' not dating Zac Efron

Despite media reports and speculation to the contrary, "Selling Sunset" star Amanza Smith is not dating "High School Musical" alum Zac Efron.

If you're wondering why this is news, let us explain:

Smith recently celebrated her 45th birthday in Las Vegas with friends.

In one photo shared earlier this week by HGTV star Tarek El Moussa (who is married to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young), the 34-year-old Efron comfortably posed next to Smith. Apparently, that's all the internet needed to begin "shipping" the two, as they say, and the rest is history.

All that said, Smith's rep sent us the following statement on Wednesday night:

"They are definitely not dating."

So... we guess that's that!

Smith did talk in-depth with TODAY earlier this month about the latest season of the Netflix reality show and her on-and-off-screen struggles as a single mom.

She said that when she first got divorced from former NFL player Ralph Brown, with whom she shares daughter Noah and son Braker, now 12 and 10, she had to take whatever jobs she could to make ends meet.

“When I got my divorce, I cleaned houses, I worked at BCBG retail, I was walking dogs. I did every odd job I could to make money to support my kids because I wasn’t getting child support,” she explained. “So that misconception really bothered me. Still to this day, people who don’t know my story know I have two kids and their dad was an NFL player. But they probably just don’t know how hard I worked. They don’t know what we’ve been through.”

Things seem to be working out for Smith so far though, as she's a successful realtor with the now-famous Oppenheim Group and "Selling Sunset" is slated to return for a fifth season.

When she spoke with TODAY earlier this month, Smith added that she's happily dating someone but wouldn't reveal who.