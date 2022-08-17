Let the cast of ‘Selling the OC’ introduce themselves

Get ready, “Selling Sunset” fans: "Selling the OC," the spinoff series of the popular Netflix reality show, is almost here.

On Aug. 24, Netflix will release all episodes of the first season of the real estate show which follows a brand new group of real estate agents who sell luxury waterfront properties in Orange County, Calif.

“Selling Sunset” stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim have expanded their brokerage, the Oppenheim Group, to Newport Beach in 2021, per the Real Deal. They brought along with them a whole new group of agents — and cast members.

If the trailer is any indication, then the cast of "Selling the OC," which includes men and women, will butt heads while A two-minute teaser for the upcoming season revealed that cast member Gio Helou referred to himself as the “top dog” in the office.

Meanwhile, Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose (two of three Alexandras on the show) labeled themselves as “unstoppable.”

“Rose and I are the top producing female agents in the office,” Jarvis said.

The snippet provided just a taste of the entertaining drama and extravagant homes that will be featured in “Selling the OC.”

Just like its predecessor, “Selling the OC” has over a dozen main cast members. To help you learn their names and what you can expect from them in the 8-episode first season, here are the 11 agents who make up the cast of “Selling the OC."

Alex Hall

"Selling the OC" cast member Alexandra "Alex" Hall Netflix

Hometown: Merced, Calif. and Laguna Niguel, Calif.

What she wants viewers to take away from Season One: "I think I want people to take away that. It’s hard work. But it’s a show and we work hard and we’re young, but we’re here for a reason. It’s not easy," Hall told TODAY.

Where to follow Alex Hall on Instagram: @alexhall_o.c.

Alexandra Jarvis

"Selling the OC" cast member Alexandra Jarvis. Netflix

Hometown: Shoal Creek, Ala.

Three words to describe her in Season One: “Confident, tenacious and irreverent”

Where to follow Alexandra Jarvis on Instagram: @thealexandrajarvis

Alexandra Rose

"Selling the OC" cast member Alexandra Rose. Netflix

Hometown: Westminster, Calif. and Grand Prairie, Texas

Three words to describe her in Season One: “Vulnerable, hungry and ruthless”

Where to find Alexandra Rose on Instagram: @alexandraroseoc

Austin Victoria

"Selling the OC" cast member Austin Victoria. Netflix

Hometown: Glendora, Calif.

Three words to describe him in Season One: “Honest, vulnerable and family”

Where to follow Austin Victoria on Instagram: @austin_victoria

Brandi Marshall

"Selling the OC" cast member Brandi Marshall. Netflix

Hometown: Rialto, Calif.

What she wants viewers to take away from Season One: "None of us are here to play any games. We’re very serious as real estate agents and also with our personalities."

Where to follow Brandi Marshall on Instagram: @shesbrandimarshall

Gio Helou

"Selling the OC" cast member Gio Helou. Netflix

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Three words to describe him in Season One: “Family, competition and luxury”

Where to follow Gio Helou on Instagram: @giovannehelou

Kayla Cardona

"Selling the OC" cast member Kayla Cardona. Netflix

Hometown: Santa Ana, Calif.

Three words to describe her in Season One: “Strong, vulnerability and hardworking”

Where to follow Kayla Cardona on Instagram: @mskaylacardona

Lauren Brito

"Selling the OC" cast member Lauren Brito. Netflix

Hometown: South Bay, Calif.

What she wants viewers to take away from Season One: "This is not our normal job (being on television). We’ve never done anything like this before. I know that I haven’t. But going into it, we put ourselves and our lives on the table. We were very vulnerable. And so I think if the viewers take anything from it just know that we are real people that work very hard for this. And also that we’re real agents who do sell homes so if they have a home, pick up that phone and call me."

Where to follow Lauren Brito on Instagram: @thelaurenshortt

Polly Brindle

"Selling the OC" cast member Polly Brindle. Netflix

Hometown: West Yorkshire, England

What she viewers to take away from Season One: "I just hope that everybody who watches it is fully entertained ... that’s kind of the aim of the game to show how our lives are. We want people to want to see (that)."

Where to follow Polly Brindle on Instagram: @pollybrindle

Sean Palmieri

"Selling the OC" cast member Sean Palmieri. Netflix

Hometown: West Palm Beach, FL

What he wants viewers to take away from Season One: "Network a lot and work really hard. Be your true, authentic self, especially during filming. But then, I think it’s key to always take time for yourself. This is a very, very intense industry. (There’s) a lot going on. It really does play with your emotions. You could be close to getting a deal and literally 10 minutes later it’s not going through. So, always remember to put the emphasis on your health and your mindset when you’re working in this industry as well."

Where to follow Sean Palmieri on Instagram: @sean.palmieri

Tyler Stanaland

"Selling the OC" cast member Tyler Stanaland. Netflix

Hometown: Laguna Beach, Calif.

What he wants viewers to take away from Season One: "I think we all came to the plate with a different storyline and I think you’re seeing bits and pieces of those storylines and hopefully we get more time to tell those stories as they grow. Because I think we all are maturing as people and as professionals."

Where to follow Tyler Stanaland on Instagram: @tylerstanaland