Selena Gomez reveals Meryl Streep is joining ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for Season 3

The Arconia is about to welcome its biggest star yet. Meryl Streep will be joining the cast of Hulu’s hit series “Only Murders in the Building” for its upcoming third season.

Star Selena Gomez confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jan. 17

She uploaded a video of her on the set of the comedy show with cast members Martin Short and Steve Martin. She panned the camera to the duo and said, “What are we shooting? Season Three!”

“The gang is back,” she continued, panning to show that Andrea Martin, who plays Joy, was also in the room.

“Could this honestly get any better! Oh wait!” she said before turning the camera to show Paul Rudd, who will be featured in the upcoming season.

Rudd then had the honor of announcing the other famous face who will be joining the cast for Season Three.

“I do think it could get a little bit better,” he teased as Streep popped up from behind the couch.

The three-time Oscar-winner then pretended to fluff Martin’s pillow and ask Short if he needed anything.

Gomez complimented Streep for being “so sweet” and made a funny shocked face before ending the video.

Martin also posted about the surprising addition of “The Devil Wears Prada” star to the cast on social media.

He uploaded a black-and-white photo to Twitter of him, Streep, Rudd, Gomez and Short all sitting together on set and smiling.

“The filming of Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun!” he captioned the picture. “A cast to dream of.”

Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy was revealed during the show’s unpredictable Season Two finale. The episode ended in a time jump where Ben was starring in a play alongside Martin’s character Charles. Shortly after Ben walked onto the stage, he collapsed. Gomez’s character Mabel, Short’s character Oliver and the rest of the crowded theater were stunned as Ben immediately died on stage.

His death set up the murder-mystery plot that will be the focus of Season Three.

Gomez’s post did not mention if Streep will make a cameo or be featured throughout Season Three as the characters try to solve Ben’s murder.

This will be the 73-year-old actor’s first television role since she appeared in the second season of “Big Little Lies.”

Streep joins the long list of guest stars who have checked into the Arconia, including Rudd, Martin, Tina Fey, Nathan Lane, Cara Delevingne, Michael Rapaport, Jaboukie Young-White, Jane Lynch, Amy Schumer and Shirley MacLaine.

In October, Variety confirmed that “Grey’s Anatomy” star Jesse Williams will also join “Only Murders in the Building” next season.

The publication said Williams will have a recurring part as a documentarian who is invested in the case Mabel, Charles and Oliver are trying to crack.

Hulu has not revealed when the trio will return to our television screens, but hopefully this latest casting announcement means Season Three is coming soon.