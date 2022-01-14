See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s matching engagement nails 

We loved Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's romantic engagement — but Fox's colorful ring and the pair's unique celebration weren't the only ways they celebrated the special occasion.

A behind-the-scenes Instagram post revealed that the duo were sporting matching chrome nails when the "Papercuts" singer popped the question.

Brittney Boyce, the couple's nail artist, showed off her handiwork when she shared a photo of Kelly holding Fox's hand as they both admired her new engagement ring.

"CHROME ENGAGEMENT NAILS 🖤," Boyce captioned the post.

Kelly's nails were entirely silver, while Fox sported a look more reminiscent of a French manicure.

On Wednesday, MGK and Fox got engaged underneath a massive banyan tree where they met 18 months ago.

"We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us, but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," Fox wrote on Instagram when she revealed the big news.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," the "Till Death" actor continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes …and then we drank each other’s blood."

Fox's engagement ring features both of their birthstones, an emerald and a diamond, that sit on top of "two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love," Kelly said on Instagram.

Fox's new bling was greatly complemented by her chrome manicure. She and Kelly have both debuted some surprising nail looks in the past: While attending the launch party for Kelly's nail polish line UN/DN LAQR, the duo were chained to each other by their pinky fingernails.

