"Law & Order" has been known for a stellar collection of characters, played by some of the best actors in the business, ever since it began airing in 1990. (We'll leave aside that it was off the air from 2010 to 2022, when the reboot began airing.) And now that the series is back on NBC from a brief hiatus, we thought it was time to get to know the faces behind the cops and the lawyers a little better.

The cast of the rebooted "Law & Order." Maarten de Boer / NBC

So take a stroll with us through some exclusive portraits of the new players, and enjoy some fascinating facts about each. We promise, this is definitely not a perp walk ...

Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy)

Hugh Dancy. Maarten de Boer / NBC

Who's He? Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price. As the show tells TODAY, Price had a distinguished career as a high-powered defense attorney before joining the DA's office. He's more than willing to take risks to uncover the truth, and tries to strike a balance between the letter of the law and following his moral compass.

About Dancy: Known for roles on "Hannibal" and "Homeland" (with wife Claire Danes), the British-born Dancy wasn't familiar with "L&O" until he first came to live in the U.S., and binge-watched several episodes. Clearly, he has a lot to catch up on!

Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston)

Sam Waterston. Maarten de Boer / NBC

Who's He? District Attorney Jack McCoy, who has moved from a position as an uncompromising executive assistant district attorney to being the Manhattan DA. The shift has forced him to face the political and social impact of the office, and the demands of the citizens who vote for him. He motivates his prosecutors to push the envelope so long as it’s within the interpretation of the law.

About Waterston: Fans of the original series will know that over the years, Waterston's McCoy became the anchor of the show: He's played EADA and later DA McCoy for over 370 episodes and counting thanks to the reboot. Waterston is an Oscar-nominated actor who's also the chair of the Board of Oceana, the world's preeminent ocean conservation organization.

Kevin Bernard (Anthony Anderson)

Anthony Anderson. Maarten de Boer / NBC

Who's He? Detective Kevin Bernard. He worked for the Internal Affairs Bureau before becoming a homicide detective and partnering up with Cyrus Lupo and subsequently, Frank Cosgrove. Born and raised in Compton, California, Bernard brings a unique perspective to the police force and is never afraid to challenge the status quo.

About Anderson: He recently wrapped eight seasons on "black-ish," but Anderson was already a "L&O" veteran before signing on with that show, having originated Det. Bernard on “Law & Order: SVU” as a guest star before joining the original iteration of the series, appearing from 2008-10.

Kate Dixon (Camryn Manheim)

Camryn Manheim. Maarten de Boer / NBC

Who's She? Lieutenant Kate Dixon takes a pragmatic, no-nonsense approach to detective work. A natural-born leader, she prides herself on treating every case and victim, regardless of socioeconomic status, with the same passion and respect.

About Manheim: Audiences likely know Manheim from her years with "The Practice," though she's got a very long list of other credits to her name. This is actually Manheim's fourth "L&O" role, having guest-starred three times before. She landed the job for her second visit in Season Three ("Benevolence," 1993) thanks to her ability to use sign language.

Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan)

Jeffrey Donovan. Maarten de Boer / NBC

Who's He? Detective Frank Cosgrove is an Irish cop who grew up in the Bronx and a vocal member of the NYPD's old guard. He won't mince words or back down from a debate, but wears his heart on his sleeve and encourages his colleagues to do the same.

About Donovan: Donovan, who many viewers will know from his stint on USA's "Burn Notice," was already familiar with new co-star Manheim before they joined the show. How? They were classmates while getting their graduate degrees at New York University's drama school.

Odelya Halevi (Samantha Maroun)

Odelya Halevi. Maarten de Boer / NBC

Who's She? Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, whose sister was murdered nine years ago. After the killer was acquitted due to a lack of evidence, she began dedicating her life to seeking justice for victims.

About Halevi: Halevi grew up in Israel, in the same hometown as "Wonder Woman's" Gal Gadot. Despite not being in the U.S., she loved watching the original "Law & Order" with her mom and grew up wanting to be a lawyer thanks to the show.

"Law & Order" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.