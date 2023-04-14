Joe Pesci has gone from “My Cousin Vinny” to his grandson Pete.

A new trailer featuring Pesci as Pete Davidson’s grandfather in the upcoming Peacock comedy series “Bupkis” was released April 14.

In the show, Davidson plays a fictionalized version of himself. The trailer opens with him at an airport, completely uncertain about where he plans to stay before we see a montage of images of the comedian, including a shot of him on a park bench with Pesci.

“I wanted to spend a little time with my grandson. This is what it’s all about,” he says before someone nearby chastises them for smoking.

“What are you, a forest ranger?” a salty Pesci responds.

The trailer then follows Davidson, whom Pesci tries to keep grounded.

“You run around a like a kid and you’re not a kid anymore,” he tells him. “You’re a man.”

Pete Davidson and Joe Pesci in a scene from "Bupkis." Heidi Gutman / Peacock

The rest of the promo features the former “Saturday Night Live” star and his seemingly unusual life. Moments from the trailer include Davidson defending himself when asked about living with his mother, his reaction to Googling his name and jumping into a grave with a casket to smoke a cigarette.

“The half-hour comedy series is a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” reports Peacock. “Expect grounded storytelling combined with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview that Pete is known for.”

The show is aiming to land as many laughs as it does big-name stars. Edie Falco is in the cast as Davidson’s mother, while other guest stars include Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and Kenan Thompson.

“Bupkis” will be available to stream beginning May 4.