See all the celebs who rocked feathers at the People’s Choice Awards

The fashion theme of the night at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards seemed to be all things feathers.

Stars flocked down the red carpet — which was actually teal — for the special occasion, showing off their glamorous looks.

First up was TODAY’s Donna Farizan who paired a bright green strapless dress with black feathered gloves. She also wore matching green heels.

TODAY's Donna Farizan poses backstage at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“Live From E!” correspondent Laverne Cox was as fashionable as the nominees she chatted with throughout the evening. The “Orange Is the New Black” actor matched her lilac updo with a sheer lavender gown. Her feathers twirled each time she turned, making the dress look three-dimensional.

Laverne Cox arrives at the 2021 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7, 2021, in Santa Monica, California. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Multiple celebs stopped for quick interviews with Cox before heading inside to watch the ceremony at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Ginnifer Goodwin arrives at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment / NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Ginnifer Goodwin also stood out while posing with her “Pivoting” co-stars, Maggie Q and Eliza Coupe.

Goodwin wore a Huishan Zhang black sequined gown covered in purple and white feathers.

"You also got the memo! Feathers," Goodwin exclaimed to Farizan during her interview.

While they didn’t get the feather memo, Coupe and Maggie Q, whose full name is Maggie Quigley, wowed with their outfits as well.

Coupe’s classic little black dress complimented her minimal accessories and center-part blond bob.

Maggie Q, Eliza Coupe, and Ginnifer Goodwin walk past fans at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. Getty Images

Quigley donned a gold two-piece set for the event. The pieces were covered in chain-link material that perfectly matched her abstract gold earrings.

Kenan Thompson hosted the A-list event on Tuesday night which hands out awards ranging from film to television, animation, music, social media influencers and podcasts.

The show, which was simultaneously broadcast on both E! and NBC for the first time, allows fans to decide who should take home the awards.

Simu Liu was declared the action movie star of 2021 for his leading role in “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” while fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe actor Tom Hiddleston won male TV star of 2021 for the Disney + series “Loki.”

Later in the evening, Kim Kardashian West was recognized as this year’s fashion icon and Christina Aguilera performed a medley of her biggest hits before accepting the music icon award.