'Scrubs' creator says a movie with the original cast could happen

Oh, our Sacred Hearts, "Scrubs" may have some more life in it — someone, get the defibrillator!

It's been 12 years since the beloved sitcom, which took place at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital, went off the air in 2010. But over the weekend, the cast gathered for a reunion at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas, and spoke on both a panel and in a special chat with TODAY. And in those chats, they gave us some very good news: the show is going to come back in some form!

"Scrubs" Sarah Chalke, Zach Braff, Donald Faison circa 2001. PictureLux / Alamy

The bad news: Nothing's set in stone, and there's no specific date for the revival (or if it'll be a movie, a rebooted series, or something different).

“We’re gonna do it because we’re lucky enough that people care,” Variety reported show creator Bill Lawrence (who's been busy over at "Ted Lasso" recently) saying on the panel. "Top to bottom, we enjoy spending time with each other. If you ever have an excuse to work with people that you’d want to spend time with anyways, run to it… It’s worth it to me to see Neil (Flynn) back in that jumpsuit again.”

Flynn played the Janitor, who wore a jumpsuit for the job, but he was pretty nonproductive at his work. Mostly, he just played pranks on J.D. (Zach Braff).

From l.-r.: John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, creator and exec. prod. Bill Lawrence, Rowdy (the dog), Zach Braff and Ken Jenkins at receiving the 2001 TV Land Future Classic Award in 2002. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As NBC's Gadi Schwartz told TODAY after his interview with the cast at the fest, a reboot or film is definitely on the table. "The cast said they'd love to, but Bill Lawrence is too busy these days with projects like 'Ted Lasso,'" he said. "Then Bill shot back, saying, 'Let's do it!' So stay tuned. We could see a 'Scrubs' movie."

The series began airing on NBC in 2001, focusing on a series of medical interns, or "scrubs," headed up by Braff and Donald Faison (Christopher). The series was mostly funny but could have surreal moments and some dramatic twists; for its last two seasons, it aired on ABC.

Lately, fans may have felt primed for a renewal of the show, thanks to Faison and Braff appearing in a musical T-Mobile ad together.

"It was the best job in the world, because you knew you were going to belly-laugh several times a day," Braff told TODAY.

"I don't think I'll ever experience what we had on this (show) again," added Faison.

Or maybe he will ... if "Scrubs" turns out to have a second life!