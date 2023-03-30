The Netflix anime series based on the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novels is bringing back the entire main cast of the film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” to voice their characters in the show.

The show, which was first reported as being in development at Netflix in January 2022, has officially been ordered to series. The returning cast members are:

Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ramona Flowers), Satya Bhabha (Matthew Patel), Kieran Culkin (Wallace Wells), Chris Evans (Lucas Lee), Anna Kendrick (Stacey Pilgrim), Brie Larson (Envy Adams), Alison Pill (Kim Pine), Aubrey Plaza (Julie Powers), Brandon Routh (Todd Ingram), Jason Schwartzman (Gideon Graves), Johnny Simmons (Young Neil), Mark Webber (Stephen Stills), Mae Whitman (Roxie), and Ellen Wong (Knives Chau). Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

As previously announced, Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the “Scott Pilgrim” graphic novel series, will co-write and executive produce the anime version along with BenDavid Grabinski. The pair will also serve as co-showrunners.

Science SARU will provide the animation. Eunyoung Choi of Science SARU will executive produce with Abel Gongora onboard to direct. Edgar Wright, who directed and co-write the film, will executive produce via Complete Fiction alongside Nira Park. Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel of Marc Platt Productions will also executive produce, as will Michael Bacall. UCP will produce.

“We’re getting the band back together!” said O’Malley and Grabinski. “Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure. We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

The graphic novels followed the titular Scott, a slacker and bassist living in Toronto. He falls in love with a girl named Ramona Flowers, but first must defeat her seven evil exes so they can date. Six volumes of the graphic novel were published, with the most recent dropping in 2010. The film version was released in 2010 and has since gained a cult following.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim,’” Wright said. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

Anamanaguchi, who composed music for the “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” video game, will provide original songs for the show. They will work on the score with Joseph Trapanese.

“It’s official: we’ve been obsessed with ‘Scott Pilgrim!’ said Choi. “This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU. Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true. Our team is over the moon about bringing the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement — this is going to be epic!”