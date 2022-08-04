Scott Patterson reunites with 'Gilmore Girls' co-star Chad Michael Murray in fun pic

While “Gilmore Girls” fans continue to hope to see their favorite characters return to Stars Hollow and kick off all the caffeine-fueled adventures again, there’s still no news of a sequel to the last series revival.

But take heart! A couple of familiar faces from the beloved dramedy are giving those fans something to smile about by having their own mini-reunion.

Scott Patterson, who played diner proprietor and Lorelai’s husband Luke, took to Twitter Wednesday to share a photo of himself alongside actor Chad Michael Murray, aka Tristan, the teen who tried (and failed) to woo Rory in the first season of “Gilmore Girls.”

"It’s a Luke/Tristan reunion at Sullivan’s Crossing Annual Grey vs Blonde Homecoming Event! Who u voting for?" Patterson joked in the caption.

As for the photo, Patterson, 63, wears a baseball cap and smiles broadly as Murray, 40, stands by his side with a humorously serious look on his face.

So what brought these "Gilmore Girls" guys together again (other than the faux competition over hair color)?

Though they're not headed back to Stars Hollow — yet! — they will be sharing the small screen together again soon. The "Sullivan’s Crossing" Patterson mentioned in his tweet is the title of an upcoming series they're filming for Canada's CTV based on Robyn Carr's books.

As for whether or not either of them will get the chance to appear in some iteration of “Gilmore Girls” again, that remains to be seen.

According to leading lady Lauren Graham (Lorelai), there’s no plan in the works to revisit the series. But that doesn’t mean there’s no chance.

“I don’t ever say never,” the 55-year-old told Collider last year.

However, she can only imagine doing it if the story meets the high bar they’ve set so far.

“It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that’s deserving of their devotion, or should it just live in reruns,” she added. “So, I don’t know.”