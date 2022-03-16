IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A 'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise will soon set sail — get all the details

All aboard Moira’s Party Boat!

'Schitt's Creek'-themed cruise to set sail March 2023

March 16, 202201:10
By Ree Hines

Want to go on a vacation worthy of the Rose family? Then pack up a half-dozen of your favorite wigs and get ready to hit the high seas on a “Schitt’s Creek”-themed cruise.

“Moira’s Boat Party: Ew, Cruising!” sets sail out of Miami, Florida, on March 30, 2023, and promises fans of the beloved sitcom a four-night adventure in which they can channel their favorite quirky characters while visiting Key West and the Bahamas.

The “Schitt’s Creek” gang that inspired the adventure: Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), David Rose (Dan Levy) and Alexis rose (Annie Murphy).
The “Schitt’s Creek” gang that inspired the adventure: Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara), Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), David Rose (Dan Levy) and Alexis rose (Annie Murphy).Pop Press

But this cruise is all about the journey, not the destinations, so loyal “Schitt’s Creek” lovers can enjoy onboard events like:

  • Bébe’s Chamber Wig Sail Away Party with Fruit Wine
  • “Fold in the cheese” dinner
  • Jocelyn’s Bingo
  • The “I like the wine, not the label” wine tasting
  • Night of a 1,000 Moiras
  • A performance by the Jazzagals

And in between all of that, cruisers will also be able to participate in a character costume contest, cabaret karaoke and even a bar crawl. 

Basically, it includes everything fan could want — except the actual stars of the show that ended in 2020.

Prices for the event, put on by Flip Phone, the same company behind the “Golden Girls at Sea” cruises,  start at $999.99 for an inside stateroom (double occupancy). But for those want to travel like the Roses would have before they lost their fortune, a royal balcony suite will cost four times that much.

For more information, visit https://www.moiraspartyboat.com/.

