‘Say Yes to the Dress’ star Randy Fenoli engaged to boyfriend Mete Kobal

“Say Yes to the Dress” host Randy Fenoli is officially engaged!

Fenoli shared news of his engagement on Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 11, posting a photo alongside his fiancé, Mete Kobal. In the snap, the duo wore matching blue velvet suit jackets as they posed side by side to show off their rings to the camera.

“YES! It’s Official! We’re Engaged!!” Fenoli wrote in the caption of the post.

Wedding planner Marcy Blum shared more details about the couple’s sweet engagement, including a photo of Fenoli down on one knee in front of Kobal with the open ring box.

“It wasn’t a dress, but @metekobal did say yes to @randyfenoli,” Blum wrote in the caption on Instagram. “My longtime friend Randy, became engaged to his love last night, family and friends were there to celebrate.”

PEOPLE reported that the 58-year-old reality TV star proposed to Kobal on Saturday, Dec. 10 after less than one year together.

Fenoli was able to surprise Kobal by telling him they were going to have dinner at the Museum of Modern Art. Instead, 50 members of the couple’s friends and family were waiting in the lobby of the at the Marmara Park Avenue hotel in New York City, where the couple first met in January 2022, to watch the proposal unfold.

Though Fenoli told the outlet he is “so in love” with his fiancé, he candidly shared that while he has been helping brides for their special day for decades, he wasn’t sure that he would have that for himself.

“I’m the king of bridal. I’ve been doing this bridal for 30 years, and I honestly just never thought it was going to happen for me,” he said. “And I was OK with that. I was like, ‘Honestly I have my career, I have my home, I have my dog, I have my mom,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m just going to be single the rest of my life.’ And then I met Mete.”

Since the couple began dating earlier this year, Fenoli has shared several sweet glimpses into their relationship.

On March 17, Fenoli shared a photo on Instagram of the couple posing on the couch in green shirts with his dog, Pumpkin. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy St. Patrick’s Day! From our home to yours!”

In June, the couple attended a masquerade ball in New Orleans together, donning matching black suits with gold embroidery on the jacket. Fenoli posted their looks on Instagram, including their coordinating masks made of black and gold face pieces adorned with black feathers that extended above their heads.

Last month after Thanksgiving, Fenoli shared a video on Instagram of his fiancé dancing to Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” as he held Pumpkin. Kobal lip-synced to the song as he swayed back and forth with Fenoli’s pup, who seem unfazed by the entire ordeal.

“I’m so in LOVE with these two men in my life!” Fenoli wrote in the caption.