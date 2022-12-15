"Princesses Wear Pants" is hitting the small screen!

On Thursday, Dec. 15, Savannah Guthrie visited "The Drew Barrymore Show" and debuted the first teaser trailer for her new show, "Princess Power," which will air on Netflix.

The animated series is based on Savannah's bestselling children's book, “Princesses Wear Pants," which was co-authored by Allison Oppenheim, a parent educator and NBC News president Noah Oppenheim's wife.

"Princess Power" will make its global debut on Netflix Jan. 30, 2023. Netflix

The trailer shows four young princesses: Rita Raspberry (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss), Kira Kiwi (Dana Heath), Penny Pineapple (Luna Bella) and Bea Blueberry (Madison Calderon) who hail from four different fruit kingdoms and use self-expression and girl power to get through any hurdles that come their way.

"With our princess power, we'll always succeed," they say in the trailer while throwing their pinkies up in the air.

The series follows a kid-friendly storyline that speaks to anyone who has ever felt bad about their differences.

According to a press release, "Princess Power" follows princesses of four major fruit kingdoms who "embrace their differences and become stronger together to help their fellow fruitizens and make their world a better place."

The release also touts that "Princess Power" teaches young girls that "it’s not just what you wear, but what you do that makes all the difference."

Drew Barrymore is among the executive producers of the series, along with Guthrie and Oppenheim. And the show has an incredible list of guests starts, including Rita Moreno, who'll be voicing Great Aunt Busyboots and Tan France, who'll be the voice of Sir Benedict.

"Princess Power" has a "fresh take on the princess theme," according to the press release. Netflix

The 14-episode season will make its global debut on Netflix Jan. 30, 2023.

“It’s really happening,” Savannah shared on TODAY in September. “Everybody has worked so hard on it.

“It’s really cute,” she added. “It’s about girls coming together to solve problems.”