Savannah and Hoda hilariously grill Chris Meloni on a possible Benson and Stabler kiss

Detectives Guthrie and Kotb had suspect Christopher Meloni cornered in the TODAY interrogation room on Jan. 25, and they were not going to let him go without getting some answers.

They wanted to know what all "Law & Order: SVU" fans want to know: Does Meloni's Detective Elliot Stabler kiss Mariska Hargitay's Capt. Olivia Benson in the Jan. 26 episode to finally turn their relationship romantic after decades of a slow burn?

Dun dun.

"I want my lawyer," Meloni joked.

Christopher Meloni with TODAY's detectives, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The teaser for the upcoming episode of "Law & Order: SVU" has had fans in a frenzy after showing Benson cradling Stabler's face like she's about to kiss him and then leaning in before the promo cuts to the next scene.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were determined to find out if it's really the moment "SVU" fans have been waiting for 20-plus years to see.

"She needs to tell me something that’s very important," Meloni said of the moment. "She’s part Eskimo? A little Eskimo kiss?"

Meloni did provide a sliver of background as he said that in the scene, he's over at Benson's home after she called him for a favor to pick up her son, Noah.

Hoda and Savannah exhausted their interrogation skills to try to get a simple answer. Did Stabler kiss Benson or not?

"She's so beautiful, I was asking about her beauty secrets," Meloni said. "Her skin is so soft."

Savannah and Hoda flipped the switch and turned Studio 1A into an interrogation room. Nathan Congleton / TODAY

The "Law & Order: Organized Crime" star admittedly gets why fans are so fixated on this moment.

"I think the end game is they want us together," he said. "I think there’s a world (where they are together). I used to not. I think we’re all trying to still figure out what the exact steps are and what that end game is, (and) are they going to be together."

Meloni was so eager to evade the harsh glare of the "will they/won't they" question that he was more comfortable talking about his naked Peloton ad.

"You pay me enough, sure," he joked about doing the ad.

After striking out on their initial line of questioning about the moment with Benson, Hoda and Savannah switched gears to ask him if he actually works out naked or if that was just a gag for the Peloton commercial.

"What did I say about my lawyer and that phone call?" Meloni said.

Spoken like a true veteran of the legal system.