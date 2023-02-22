Savannah Chrisley hints at new reality show while parents are in prison

"Chrisley Knows Best" wouldn't be the same without Todd and Julie Chrisley. The show ran on the USA Network from 2014 to 2022, and followed the real estate family in Georgia. The USA Network is owned by NBC Universal, TODAY's parent company.

But Todd and Julie Chrisley's children are considering doing a new reality show while the couple serves out prison sentences related to federal charges of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States. They plan to appeal.

One of their daughters, Savannah Chrisley, hinted at a future in entertainment in a Feb. 21 episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," entitled "A New Reality (Show?) with Nanny Faye & Chloe."

"We’re talking to a few production companies about doing another show,” she said while chatting with her grandmother Faye Chrisley and her niece Chloe, whom she is raising while Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison. Savannah Chrisley is also taking care of her 16-year-old brother Grayson.

The topic came up after Chloe, 10, teased Faye Chrisley for being strict while recently babysitting her.

"I know best," Faye Chrisley quipped in response.

"That should be the next show," Chloe suggested. "'Nanny Knows Best.'"

Savannah Chrisley, 25, then asked her niece what she likes and dislikes about filming.

"What I don't like (is) they tell me what to do. What I do like is that I can do whatever I want," she explained

"So you don't like that they tell you what to do but you do like that you can do whatever you want," Savannah Chrisley replies and bursts out into laughter. "That makes a lot of sense."

Savannah Chrisley was curious to know how her grandmother felt about filming another reality show. The 79-year-old seemed to be pretty excited.

“I’m ready to go work,” she said. “I’m ready to walk down that highway any day. I love my fans wherever they are, far and near.”

Savannah Chrisley spoke about the likelihood of a new show. "Chrisley Knows Best" was cancelled in 2022, as were spinoffs like "Growing Up Chrisley" about Savannah Chrisley and her brother Chase Chrisley.

“There are tons of production companies that have reached out and networks that want to do a show,” she said.

Faye Chrisley even has a cheeky name for the next show, if and when it does happen.

“We’ll say ‘Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys,’” she said.

Savannah Chrisley loved her grandmother’s suggestion and said, “‘Bounce Back Chrisleys,’ I love that actually. That’s absolutely amazing because it’s so true.”

If they do film a new reality show, Savannah Chrisley said she hopes that the family can be more vocal about matters that mean something to them.

“'Chrisley Knows Best’ became more of a comedy than it was reality,” she said.

Next time, she said family wants to address the tough topics, like her parents' prison sentences. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years, and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it. Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humor to it as well,” she said.