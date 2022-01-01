'Saturday Night Live' to re-air Betty White episode

"Saturday Night Live" announced on Saturday that it will be re-airing Betty White's episode from 2010 on Jan. 1, 2022. The news comes one day after the television icon died at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, 2021.

"Rest in Peace, Betty White," the comedy sketch show's Twitter account tweeted. "Watch Betty’s episode of SNL tonight on NBC."

The hosting-gig came out of left field at the time, sparked by Facebook users who launched an online campaign to persuade “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels to hire her as a guest host of the comedy show. After much reluctance, White acceded to Michaels’ entreaties and hosted the Mother’s Day-eve episode on May 8, 2010. She became the oldest person ever to host “Saturday Night Live,” at the age of 88.

White’s longtime agent, Jeff Witjas, recalled that the actor embraced the challenge and rehearsed “vigorously all week.” But two days before show night, the agent says, White had a look he had “never seen before” and told him, “Never again.”

Molly Shannon, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Betty White, Tina Fey, Rachael Dratch and Ana Gasteyer. NBC / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“Maybe I pushed her a little too far and a little too much, because I was pushing her out of her comfort zone,” he explained.

But in an instant, White relaxed. “She looked (at me), went right back into the regular Betty White right after she said it,” said Witjas.

Later in 2010, the “Golden Girls” star claimed the award for guest actress in a comedy series during the “creative arts” portion of the Primetime Emmy Awards. It was her fifth career Emmy

She previously won an Emmy, also in the same category, for playing herself in an episode of “The John Larroquette Show” in 1996, as well as two statuettes for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and a single one for “Golden Girls.”