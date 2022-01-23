‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies ‘Double Dare’ with nostalgic yet brutal sketch

"Saturday Night Live" made viewers who grew up in the '90s sentimental with its "Kid Klash” sketch.

From the game show’s quirky host, portrayed by guest host and former "SNL" cast member Will Forte, to its messy challenge requiring a kid contestant to find their way through giant bowl of whip cream, the hilariously absurd sketch reminded viewers of watching the Nickelodeon series "Double Dare” during their childhoods.

In the "Kid Klash" bit, host (Forte) challenges the kid contestant (Aidy Bryant) to find a ridiculously small flag in a larger-than-life whipped cream pie physical challenge. Forte’s character hysterically chides Bryant’s character as she struggles to find the flag which is preventing her from moving on to the next challenge for a chance to win one large pizza for her entire life.

“Do you not know where the flag is?” Forte asks. “I do,” Bryant responds. “Alright, well, try to find it,” Forte demands.

Viewers took to social media to express their appreciation for the sketch.

Will Forte and Aidy Bryant in the "SNL" parody of "Double Dare." NBC / "SNL"/NBC

“I used to watch 'Double Dare' all the time, and this skit gave me all of the nostalgia feels,” one viewer wrote on YouTube. “From the garish neon geometric print set to the disgusting obstacle course, the terrible prizes, and the overconfident kid contestant. This is definitely one of my favorite sketches from season 47 so far.”

On Twitter, social media users drew comparisons to the game show which ran from 1986 to 1993 and lobbied for "Kid Klash" to be developed into an actual show.

“Kid Klash? NAW that’s Double Dare! #SNL #SaturdayNightLive,” tweeted one viewer. “Nickelodeon needs to pick up Kid Klash ASAP #SNL,” added another.

Last night’s episode marked the first time Forte returned to the "SNL" stage since leaving the show 12 years ago.

In his opening monologue, the "MacGruber" star poked fun at former cast mates including Kristen Wiig, John Mulaney and Jason Sudeikis for all hosting before him, claiming the late-night show “saved the best for waaay last.”

Forte attempted to deliver a heartfelt speech about what the means to him, but he was cut off by Lorne Michaels who informed him there was a mix-up and the night’s host was supposed to be Willem Dafoe.

Dafoe — who popped up for a silent cameo — will host the show next week for the first time ever.