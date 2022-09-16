IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Saturday Night Live’ announces the show’s first nonbinary cast member

Molly Kearney is an actor and comedian recently seen on Amazon Prime's “A League of Their Own." Three other newcomers were announced.

By Drew Weisholtz

“Saturday Night Live” has added the show’s first nonbinary cast member.

Molly Kearney, an actor and comedian most recently seen on Amazon Prime’s “A League of Their Own,” is among four additions to the long-running series, NBC announced Sept. 15

A native of Cleveland, they have appeared in Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks” and Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019.

“MEATBRICK MOVED TO NEW YORK !!!!” Kearney wrote on Instagram while celebrating the news.

Kearney will be joined by newcomers Michael Longfellow, Marcello Hernandez and Devon Walker.

Molly Kearney
Molly Kearney performs onstage at the 2019 Clusterfest on June 21, 2019 in San Francisco. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Longfellow has appeared on Netflix’s “Introducing…” and NBC’s “Bring the Funny.” Hernandez was chosen as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022 and Walker, who was in Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017, has written for Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

The show’s additions come after a heavy turnover among the cast.

Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon left the show last spring, as did Kyle Mooney and perhaps the series’ most high-profile star, Pete Davidson. Recently, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari also exited the show.

“Saturday Night Live” returns for its 48th season on Oct. 1. A host and musical guest have not been announced. Fans of the show have recently campaigned online for Carol Burnett to serve as host for an episode, but there has been no official word on whether that will happen.

